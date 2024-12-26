The Youth Help Youth Project recently presented “Aladdin 2024” in Chiang Mai to support charitable causes

Proceeds enhance educational and health services for orphaned and vulnerable children at Chalermprakiet 48th Pansa School, under the Royal Patronage of HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.
Key contributors included The Government Lottery Office, Taokaenoi Food & Marketing PCL, The Oasis Spa Thailand, The Podology Center, Thai Lion Air and Kenber Geotechnic (Thailand) Co., Ltd., and Dr. Mom Luang Preeyapun Sridhavat, President of the ATOD Children & Youth Development Association.
(From the Left)
1. Dr. Mom Luang Preeyapun Sridhavat, President of the ATOD Children and Youth Development Association
2. Mrs.Gu Jingjing, Chinese Consul, The Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China, Chiang Mai
3. Dr. Saisom Wongsasuluk, Director of Chalermprakiet 48th Pansa School
4. Pakin Ploypicha, The Oasis Spa Thailand
The charity dance performance featured prominent youth dancers recognized in international competitions, such as Patchisa Pakdeewong, Ramon Chuajedton, Trong Rattanadumrongaksorn, Timarin Wing Holmes, and Wuttipong Mongkolphan from Bangkok City Ballet and Passion Dance School. The event also showcased Pakin Ploypicha, honorary performer, and included young dancers from various schools, including Chiang Mai Ballet Academy, the only Royal award dance school in Chiang Mai.
Dr. Saisom Wongsasuluk, the director, accepted donations on behalf of the school, witnessed by the dignitaries and members of consular corps during the event held on December 15, 2024, at the Chiang Mai University Convention Center.
This initiative highlights the commitment of youth to inspire their peers through artistic expression and community support. Youth help Youth Project brought Aladdin 2024 to ChiangMai for good charitable causes.