The Youth Help Youth Project recently presented “Aladdin 2024” in Chiang Mai to support charitable causes

Proceeds enhance educational and health services for orphaned and vulnerable children at Chalermprakiet 48th Pansa School, under the Royal Patronage of HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

Key contributors included The Government Lottery Office, Taokaenoi Food & Marketing PCL, The Oasis Spa Thailand, The Podology Center, Thai Lion Air and Kenber Geotechnic (Thailand) Co., Ltd., and Dr. Mom Luang Preeyapun Sridhavat, President of the ATOD Children & Youth Development Association.

(From the Left)

1. Dr. Mom Luang Preeyapun Sridhavat, President of the ATOD Children and Youth Development Association

2. Mrs.Gu Jingjing, Chinese Consul, The Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China, Chiang Mai

3. Dr. Saisom Wongsasuluk, Director of Chalermprakiet 48th Pansa School

4. Pakin Ploypicha, The Oasis Spa Thailand

