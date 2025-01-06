Thailand welcomes over 35 million visitors in 2024: A milestone paving the way for 2025

Key Drivers of Success in 2024

TAT Governor Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool credited this remarkable achievement to strategic government initiatives that enhanced Thailand’s appeal as a world-class destination. From 1 January to 27 December 2024, Thailand welcomed 35,047,501 visitors, a testament to these efforts.

Key policies included the visa exemption for citizens of 93 countries, allowing stays of up to 60 days, and the elimination of TM.6 immigration forms at 16 key border crossings, streamlining entry processes. These measures significantly improved travel convenience, encouraging more visitors to choose Thailand.

The aviation sector also played a vital role, with international airlines resuming routes and introducing new ones from primary and secondary cities worldwide. This expansion increased total airline seat capacity into Thailand to 47 million in 2024—a 26% rise compared to 2023. Over 311 additional flights were scheduled during the December high season, adding over 70,000 seats.

Adding to Thailand’s appeal were high-profile events and festivals, such as the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2024, the Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2024, and fan meet concerts featuring Thai and international artists. Attractions inspired by popular TV series, music videos, and movie filming locations further captivated global audiences, expanding the market for quality tourists from short-haul and long-haul regions.