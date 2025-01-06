Thailand welcomes over 35 million visitors in 2024: A milestone paving the way for 2025

Bangkok, 28 December 2024 – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) proudly announces that international tourist arrivals have surpassed the target of 35 million visitors in 2024, generating over 1.8 trillion Baht in tourism revenue. This landmark achievement highlights Thailand’s strong tourism rebound and sets the foundation for an even greater year ahead, as 2025 has been declared the ‘Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year.’
With targets for 2025 to welcome between 36 and 39 million international visitors and generate 1.98–2.23 trillion Baht in tourism revenue, Thailand is poised to strengthen its position as a premier global Tourism Hub, offering exceptional experiences and fostering sustainable growth across the sector.
Key Drivers of Success in 2024
TAT Governor Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool credited this remarkable achievement to strategic government initiatives that enhanced Thailand’s appeal as a world-class destination. From 1 January to 27 December 2024, Thailand welcomed 35,047,501 visitors, a testament to these efforts.
Key policies included the visa exemption for citizens of 93 countries, allowing stays of up to 60 days, and the elimination of TM.6 immigration forms at 16 key border crossings, streamlining entry processes. These measures significantly improved travel convenience, encouraging more visitors to choose Thailand.
The aviation sector also played a vital role, with international airlines resuming routes and introducing new ones from primary and secondary cities worldwide. This expansion increased total airline seat capacity into Thailand to 47 million in 2024—a 26% rise compared to 2023. Over 311 additional flights were scheduled during the December high season, adding over 70,000 seats.
Adding to Thailand’s appeal were high-profile events and festivals, such as the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2024, the Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2024, and fan meet concerts featuring Thai and international artists. Attractions inspired by popular TV series, music videos, and movie filming locations further captivated global audiences, expanding the market for quality tourists from short-haul and long-haul regions.
Enhanced Connectivity for the High Season
Expanded flight routes significantly improved accessibility to Thailand during the high season:
• Short-haul regions:
o Northeast Asia: Ruili Airlines (Kunming-Chiang Mai, charter flight), Hainan Airlines (Beijing-Phuket), Thai Lion Air (Datong-Bangkok, Hualien-Bangkok, Tainan-Chiang Rai), Thai AirAsia X (Harbin-Bangkok), 9AIR (Lianyungang-Bangkok), Spring Airlines (Shijiazhuang-Bangkok, Yangzhou-Bangkok), Eastar Jet (Busan-Chiang Mai), Jeju Airlines (Muan-Bangkok), MIAT – Mongolian Airlines (Ulaanbaatar-Phuket).
o ASEAN countries: AirAsia (Phu Quoc-Bangkok, Siem Reap-Phuket), Vietravel Airlines (Can Tho-Bangkok, Nha Trang-Chiang Mai, charter flight), Lao Airlines (Luang Prabang-Chiang Mai), Malindo Airways (Johor Bahru-Bangkok).
o South Asia: AirAsia (Kolkata-Phuket, Chennai-Phuket, Hyderabad-Bangkok, New Delhi-Bangkok), Nok Air (Mumbai-Bangkok, Don Mueang), Thai Lion Air (Amritsar-Bangkok, Chennai-Bangkok, Kolkata-Bangkok), Druk Air (Gaya-Bangkok), IndiGo Air (Kolkata-Phuket), Thai VietJet Air (Mumbai-Bangkok), Air India Express (Pune-Bangkok, Surat-Bangkok).
o Oceania: Thai AirAsia (Sydney-Bangkok), Air Calédonie International (Nouméa-Bangkok), JetStar (Brisbane-Bangkok).
• Long-haul regions:
o Europe: British Airways (London-Bangkok), Edelweiss (Zurich-Phuket), Thai Airways International (Brussels-Bangkok), Austrian Airlines (Vienna-Bangkok), Condor (Frankfurt-Bangkok, Frankfurt-Phuket), ITA Airways (Rome-Bangkok), TUI (charter flights: London-Phuket, Manchester-Phuket), TUIfly Nordic (charter flights: Copenhagen-Krabi, Helsinki-Krabi, Stockholm-Krabi, Gothenburg-Krabi, Gothenburg-Phuket), Thomas Cook Airlines Scandinavia (charter flights: Copenhagen-Phuket, Oslo-Phuket), Neos Air (charter flights: Ostrava-Phuket), Air Calédonie International (Paris-Bangkok).
o North America: Air Canada (Vancouver-Bangkok).
o Middle East: Saudia Airlines (Riyadh-Phuket, Jeddah-Phuket).
This expanded connectivity, paired with Thailand’s renowned hospitality and diverse attractions, solidified the country’s reputation as a premier global tourism hub.
Looking Ahead to 2025
As Thailand prepares for the ‘Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025,’ TAT aims to build on this momentum with the following strategies:
Thailand’s vision of becoming the leading tourism hub in the region is underpinned by its commitment to exceptional experiences and sustainable growth in the tourism sector.