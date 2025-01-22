CP AXTRA Partners with Tencent Cloud : Catalysing a Digital Transformation in Retail

Bangkok, 22nd January, 2025 – Tencent Cloud and CP AXTRA unveiled a strategic collaboration with the goal of accelerating digital transformation in retail. Leveraging Tencent Cloud’s cutting-edge cloud-based infrastructure and AI-driven solutions in bolstering digital capabilities, CP AXTRA aims to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency, as well as improve its business outcomes.

CP AXTRA, is an operator of Asia’s leading B2B and B2C retailers, Makro and Lotus’s, based in Thailand, with operation across 10 countries. Over 30 years of wholesale and retail experience, CP AXTRA is a trusted partner for customers, offering a comprehensive range of products and services. Today, it manages over 2,600 offline stores in Thailand and Asia, with strong online presence.

To enhance its service offerings, CP AXTRA has entered a strategic partnership with Tencent Cloud, aiming to accelerate digital transformation and adopt AI technologies across the company. This collaboration leverages Tencent Cloud's profound expertise in industry-specific solutions, coupled with comprehensive support from its team of industry experts to drive CP AXTRA’s digital journey.