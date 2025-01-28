BGC Glass Studio Makes Landmark Debut at Singapore Art Week 2025 with “Beyond Giving, Inspiring Change”

Singapore, 24 January 2025 – "Beyond Giving, Inspiring Change", the inaugural exhibition by Thailand's renowned BGC Glass Studio, officially opened today as part of Singapore Art Week (SAW) 2025, marking a significant milestone in the Southeast Asian art scene. Held at the Visual Arts Centre Exhibition Gallery, the showcase celebrates the transformative power of glass art to inspire creativity, foster collaboration, and sustainability.
Gracing the event as Guest of Honor, Minister Edwin Tong delivered a thought-provoking keynote speech at the SAW 2025 Opening Ceremony. In his speech, he reflected on the impact of SAW and its role in fostering artistic growth and cultural exchange, highlighting the pivotal role of SAW in advancing Singapore's dynamic arts ecosystem.
Minister Edwin Tong stated:
“SAW isn’t just about art installations and exhibitions – it’s about the stories we share, the connections we build, and the pride we feel in our growing arts ecosystem. Events like SAW create meaningful platforms for local artists to shine while bringing global perspectives to Singapore. They foster cultural exchange on a global scale and bring the arts closer to our everyday lives.”
Thematic Focus: Art as a Catalyst for Change
The exhibition’s theme, “Beyond Giving, Inspiring Change”, reflects BGC Glass Studio’s core philosophy of sparking meaningful change through creativity and generosity. Its striking centerpiece, a ship-shaped installation crafted entirely from light-weight glass, symbolizes resilience, collaboration, and the boundless possibilities when communities come together with purpose.
Mr. Silparat Wattanakasetr, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer, Bangkok Glass Group, underscored the company’s commitment to driving positive change:
“At BG Group, we believe in the ripple effects of giving—whether it’s empowering aspiring artists, fostering collaboration, or promoting sustainability. This exhibition represents our vision of creating a better world through the transformative power of creativity and generosity.”
Honoring Pioneers and Fostering Collaboration
Singapore’s own glass art pioneer, Ms. Florence Ang, delivered an inspiring address reflecting on her 40-year journey with this intricate medium:
“Glass, while fragile, can endure and transform into something extraordinary. With patience, skill, and imagination, it becomes a vessel for light, clarity, and resilience. This exhibition reminds us that art isn’t just about creating objects—it’s about building connections and inspiring change. Together, we can foster a world where creativity and generosity thrive.”
Ms. Florence also emphasized the importance of cross-cultural partnerships, celebrating the collaboration between BGC Glass Studio and Singapore’s thriving glass art community as a pivotal step in raising the profile of Southeast Asian glass art on the global stage.
A Vibrant Showcase of Artistic Talent
The exhibition features an impressive lineup of works by ASEAN and international artists, including Singapore’s Tan Sock Fong, Japan’s Osamu and Yumiko Noda, and Thailand’s leading glass artists Chattakarn Vongsiri, Ake Rodmek, Nathakorn Kanitvaranun, and Niphun Mahamongkol.
By uniting diverse artistic voices, “Beyond Giving, Inspiring Change” embodies SAW’s mission of connecting communities through the arts while spotlighting sustainability and cultural exchange.
Exhibition Information
Dates: 24–28 January 2025
Venue: Visual Arts Centre Exhibition Gallery, Dhoby Ghaut Green, Singapore
MORE ABOUT BGC GLASS STUDIO:
Established in April 2017, BGC Glass Studio is Thailand’s first dedicated learning center for glass art. As a subsidiary of Bangkok Glass Group of Companies, part of the Singha Corporation Group, BGC Glass Studio is backed by over five decades of industry leadership. Recognized as ASEAN’s largest glass manufacturer, BG Group is known for delivering high-quality glass products while prioritizing environmental sustainability and societal well-being.
BGC Glass Studio serves as a creative hub for contemporary glass art, offering a dynamic space where innovation and artistry converge. The studio provides comprehensive courses in glass design and forming techniques, collaborating with both local and international artists. Our mission is to foster a deeper appreciation for glass art while supporting artists in their creative and professional journeys.