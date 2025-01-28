BGC Glass Studio Makes Landmark Debut at Singapore Art Week 2025 with “Beyond Giving, Inspiring Change”

Mr. Silparat Wattanakasetr, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer, Bangkok Glass Group, underscored the company’s commitment to driving positive change:

“At BG Group, we believe in the ripple effects of giving—whether it’s empowering aspiring artists, fostering collaboration, or promoting sustainability. This exhibition represents our vision of creating a better world through the transformative power of creativity and generosity.”

Honoring Pioneers and Fostering Collaboration

Singapore’s own glass art pioneer, Ms. Florence Ang, delivered an inspiring address reflecting on her 40-year journey with this intricate medium:

“Glass, while fragile, can endure and transform into something extraordinary. With patience, skill, and imagination, it becomes a vessel for light, clarity, and resilience. This exhibition reminds us that art isn’t just about creating objects—it’s about building connections and inspiring change. Together, we can foster a world where creativity and generosity thrive.”

Ms. Florence also emphasized the importance of cross-cultural partnerships, celebrating the collaboration between BGC Glass Studio and Singapore’s thriving glass art community as a pivotal step in raising the profile of Southeast Asian glass art on the global stage.

A Vibrant Showcase of Artistic Talent

The exhibition features an impressive lineup of works by ASEAN and international artists, including Singapore’s Tan Sock Fong, Japan’s Osamu and Yumiko Noda, and Thailand’s leading glass artists Chattakarn Vongsiri, Ake Rodmek, Nathakorn Kanitvaranun, and Niphun Mahamongkol.

By uniting diverse artistic voices, “Beyond Giving, Inspiring Change” embodies SAW’s mission of connecting communities through the arts while spotlighting sustainability and cultural exchange.

Exhibition Information

Dates: 24–28 January 2025

Venue: Visual Arts Centre Exhibition Gallery, Dhoby Ghaut Green, Singapore

MORE ABOUT BGC GLASS STUDIO:

Established in April 2017, BGC Glass Studio is Thailand’s first dedicated learning center for glass art. As a subsidiary of Bangkok Glass Group of Companies, part of the Singha Corporation Group, BGC Glass Studio is backed by over five decades of industry leadership. Recognized as ASEAN’s largest glass manufacturer, BG Group is known for delivering high-quality glass products while prioritizing environmental sustainability and societal well-being.

BGC Glass Studio serves as a creative hub for contemporary glass art, offering a dynamic space where innovation and artistry converge. The studio provides comprehensive courses in glass design and forming techniques, collaborating with both local and international artists. Our mission is to foster a deeper appreciation for glass art while supporting artists in their creative and professional journeys.