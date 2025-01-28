Dr. CBD Company Limited and Bahtera Perkasa Sdn. Bhd. to Establish Global Nutraceutical Herbal Hub

This strategic alliance transcends traditional sales and marketing models. It aims to create a global center of excellence for nutraceutical innovation, bringing together a consortium of experts in botany, pharmacology, and product formulation to develop novel, high-quality products utilizing CBD, Kratom, and other herbs.

A key pillar of this partnership centers on kratom. Bahtera Perkasa, will ensure a secure and sustainable supply chain of high-quality kratom dried leaves for Dr. Kratom Bio Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Dr. CBD Company Limited dedicated to advanced kratom research, product development, and rigorous quality control. Bahtera Perkasa will source raw materials exclusively from certified sustainable farms in Southern Thailand, leveraging its expertise in land management, strategic sourcing, and regional networks. This direct sourcing model guarantees traceability, ethical harvesting practices, and adherence to the highest industry standards throughout the supply chain.