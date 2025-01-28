Dr. CBD Company Limited and Bahtera Perkasa Sdn. Bhd. to Establish Global Nutraceutical Herbal Hub

Bangkok, Thailand – January 29, 2025 – Dr. CBD Company Limited, a leading nutraceutical and healthcare company specializing in high-quality CBD products and herbal supplements, led by Pornchai Padmindra, CEO, today announced a strategic partnership with Bahtera Perkasa Sdn. Bhd., a prominent Malaysian investment, real estate, and management consultancy firm, spearheaded by Nik Harris Nik Kamaruddin, CEO, and Abul Nizam Mahawi, Business Development Director. This collaboration will establish a Global Nutraceutical Herbal Hub, driving innovation and advancement in nutraceutical product development, with a particular focus on Cannabis, Hemp, and Kratom.
This strategic alliance transcends traditional sales and marketing models. It aims to create a global center of excellence for nutraceutical innovation, bringing together a consortium of experts in botany, pharmacology, and product formulation to develop novel, high-quality products utilizing CBD, Kratom, and other herbs.
A key pillar of this partnership centers on kratom. Bahtera Perkasa, will ensure a secure and sustainable supply chain of high-quality kratom dried leaves for Dr. Kratom Bio Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Dr. CBD Company Limited dedicated to advanced kratom research, product development, and rigorous quality control. Bahtera Perkasa will source raw materials exclusively from certified sustainable farms in Southern Thailand, leveraging its expertise in land management, strategic sourcing, and regional networks. This direct sourcing model guarantees traceability, ethical harvesting practices, and adherence to the highest industry standards throughout the supply chain.
Dr. Kratom Bio Co., Ltd. will leverage these high-quality raw materials to develop a diverse portfolio of innovative kratom products. These products will extend beyond traditional offerings, exploring novel formulations and synergistic combinations of kratom with other natural ingredients to address various health and wellness needs. The research will focus on identifying potential applications for managing non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, hypertension, and pain management, as well as exploring its potential supportive role in opioid withdrawal management.