Krungthai-AXA Life Insurance wins Top Employer Awards Thailand 2025 for 2nd consecutive year from Top Employer Institute, a global organization

Krungthai-AXA Life Insurance Public Company Limited, led by Khun Sally O'Hara, Chief Executive Officer for Southeast Asia and South Korea, and Khun Bubphawadee Owararinth, Chief People and Brand & Communications Officer, received the Top Employer Awards Thailand 2025 from the Top Employer Institute for the second consecutive year. The company is also the first in the AXA group in the Asia-Pacific region to receive this award.

This prestigious award recognizes organizations with a clear vision and the ability to translate that vision into tangible plans. It emphasizes a commitment to creating an excellent and equitable workplace for all employees, with a focus on enhancing learning, providing growth opportunities, and working together toward success. The judging panel evaluates strategies and human resource practices that prioritize the creation, development, and empowerment of talented employees, leading to the development of future leaders. Additionally, the award takes into account the effectiveness of performance management systems and the use of modern technologies to improve work efficiency, as well as a holistic approach to employee well-being and health. This aligns with the human resources culture of "We Care & Dare for Progress."

For those interested in joining Krungthai-AXA Life Insurance, you can contact us at 02-056-3513-15 or visit www.krungthai-axa.co.th/career.

