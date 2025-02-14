CP Group and Mitsubishi Electric Join Forces in Support of Increased Sustainability in Thailand and ASEAN through Tech Innovation for Carbon Neutrality and Circular Economy

Kei Uruma, President & CEO, Mitsubishi Electric, said: “We are eager to work with the Charoen Pokphand Group, which has a strong philosophy and belief in contributing to society in Thailand, where Mitsubishi Electric has been operating for over 60 years. Carbon neutrality and circular economy are areas where we can leverage our technology and experience. Through this comprehensive collaboration, we believe that we can maximize our support for GHG reduction throughout Thailand and ASEAN without relying on offsetting non-fossil certificates or carbon credits, as well as promoting plastic recycling, an increasingly important part of ELV Directive* compliance in Europe.”





Activities under the MOU

1) Carbon Neutrality

• CP Group has installed Mitsubishi Electric SCADA** systems in its food factories and farms in Thailand to centrally manage equipment for a vast array of processes, visualize and improve energy-consumption efficiency. Also, the energy-saving solutions built on Mitsubishi Electric’s know-how and experience in air conditioning and refrigeration systems along with data analytics are being tested at several retail stores in Bangkok managed by CP Axtra Public Company Limited, a CP Group company. From these energy-saving solutions, both companies aim to reduce the electricity consumption of the tested stores by more than 20% compared to the current level.

• The two companies will reduce power consumption throughout the CP Group by horizontally deploying operational expertise gained from the above initiatives and Mitsubishi Electric’s energy-saving solutions in CP Group retail stores, factories, buildings, data centers and more.

• In addition, both companies will explore business opportunities by leveraging the operational know-how gained in the process of promoting a series of energy-saving activities.

2) Circular Economy

• Both companies will conduct a feasibility study to develop a plastic recycling business in Thailand by combining Mitsubishi Electric’s advanced recycling technologies and experience in creating sustainable recycling systems for home appliances in Japan with CP Group’s business infrastructure. This collaboration will involve a wide range of stakeholders in the plastic supply chain including leading companies of retail, collection, recycling, recycled materials, remanufacturing processes, as well as related industry associations and government agencies.



Notes

* End-of-Life Vehicle Directive. EU rules to make the automotive sector circular, maximize the efficient use of resources and protect the environment.

** Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system. Software combined with programmable logic controllers and other automation products to monitor and gather data from productions sites.