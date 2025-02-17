Dr. Kongkrapan is among the top 100 global CEOs, with PTT being the only Thai brand in the Brand Finance Global 500 rankings this year

He stands out as the 4th highest leader in the world oil and gas industry group, earning a Brand Guardianship Index score of 76.4 out of 100. This score reflects his noteworthy performance in key areas such as 1) Genuinely cares about employees, 2) Inspires positive change, 3) Trustworthy, 4) Understands the needs of customers, 5) Is a sustainability champion, 6) Focuses on long term value, 7) Has a strong strategy & vision, 8) Understands the importance of brand and reputation and 9) Commercially shrewd.
Dr. Kongkrapan has also secured the second position globally for the strongest sustainability perceptions, based on a survey that gathered insights from nearly 5,000 respondents across more than 30 countries. This distinction underscores his unwavering commitment to responsible business leadership and sustainable practices.
In addition to individual honors, PTT has once again made its mark in the Brand Finance Global 500 2025 rankings, being the only Thai company featured on the list. PTT has risen to the 249th position, up from 267th in 2024, with a brand value that now exceeds 9 billion USD, showing an impressive growth of 11%. The assessments were based on various criteria, including performance, brand strength, and brand loyalty, reinforcing PTT's dedication to sustainable business management.
Alex Haigh, Managing Director Asia Pacific, Brand Finance, commented:
"Dr. Kongkrapan’s leadership exemplifies strategic foresight and purpose-driven brand stewardship, earning him recognition among the world’s top CEOs in the Brand Guardianship Index report. His commitment to long-term value creation, sustainability, and commercial excellence has been instrumental in positioning PTT as the only Thai brand in the Global 500 ranking. Under his guidance, PTT continues to enhance its global reputation, fostering innovation and sustainable advancement in the energy sector."
Dr. Kongkrapan attributes PTT's elevated ranking to the organization's resolute mission of ensuring energy stability and security for Thailand. PTT is committed to fostering continuous business growth rooted in the “balanced sustainability” principle, which encompasses economic, social, environmental, and good governance dimensions. This aligns with its vision of “PTT: Together For Sustainable Thailand, Sustainable World.” He also expresses gratitude for the support and trust from all sectors of Thai society in PTT's endeavors.
Beyond sustaining energy stability, PTT actively engages in social responsibility initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life for the Thai populace, providing assistance during crises, and maintaining equilibrium among all stakeholders. These efforts are directed toward achieving sustainable growth and establishing PTT as a leading global entity, enhancing its brand value and operational capabilities internationally.