Dr. Kongkrapan is among the top 100 global CEOs, with PTT being the only Thai brand in the Brand Finance Global 500 rankings this year

He stands out as the 4th highest leader in the world oil and gas industry group, earning a Brand Guardianship Index score of 76.4 out of 100. This score reflects his noteworthy performance in key areas such as 1) Genuinely cares about employees, 2) Inspires positive change, 3) Trustworthy, 4) Understands the needs of customers, 5) Is a sustainability champion, 6) Focuses on long term value, 7) Has a strong strategy & vision, 8) Understands the importance of brand and reputation and 9) Commercially shrewd.

Dr. Kongkrapan has also secured the second position globally for the strongest sustainability perceptions, based on a survey that gathered insights from nearly 5,000 respondents across more than 30 countries. This distinction underscores his unwavering commitment to responsible business leadership and sustainable practices.

In addition to individual honors, PTT has once again made its mark in the Brand Finance Global 500 2025 rankings, being the only Thai company featured on the list. PTT has risen to the 249th position, up from 267th in 2024, with a brand value that now exceeds 9 billion USD, showing an impressive growth of 11%. The assessments were based on various criteria, including performance, brand strength, and brand loyalty, reinforcing PTT's dedication to sustainable business management.