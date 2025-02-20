IRPC to Launch A-Rated Bonds with Yields Up to 4.35%

The bonds have been rated A- by Tris Ratings, reflecting investor confidence in IRPC’s innovation-driven approach to materials and energy. The company aims to strengthen its existing businesses while expanding into new sectors, contributing to a greener society.
Terdkiat Prommool, President and Chief Executive Officer of IRPC, announced that the company will introduce five types of non-subordinated, unsecured bonds and digital bonds, with final interest rates to be confirmed in March 2025. The bond offerings include:
All bonds will pay interest every six months throughout their tenure. Subscriptions will be open on 20-21 and 24 March 2025 via ten financial institutions.
IRPC has received an A- credit rating with a “stable” outlook from Tris Ratings Limited, reaffirming its status as a strategic subsidiary of PTT Public Company Limited, its key shareholder.
Strategic Growth and Business Expansion
Mr. Terdkiat emphasised that IRPC has reinforced its corporate structure to address challenges and capitalise on opportunities. The company focuses on strengthening its core businesses (Core Uplift), including petroleum, petrochemicals, ports, and real estate, while also expanding into new sectors (Step Up & Beyond). IRPC aims to drive innovation in sustainable materials and energy solutions, particularly in the development of high-performance materials for healthcare, medical applications, and environmentally friendly products.
The company is also investing in future energy solutions, including renewable and alternative energy. This includes solar cell coatings for heat reduction, energy storage devices for electric vehicles, and other clean energy innovations.
In 2024, IRPC generated revenue and added value through its Ultra Clean Fuel (UCF) project, which commenced commercial production in April. The project supplies Euro 5 standard diesel and Jet A-1 aviation fuel, adhering to international Joint Inspection Group (JIG) standards, supporting the global aviation industry.
Since 2022, IRPC has focused on high-value specialty products, increasing their proportion by 36%. The company established Innopolymed Co., Ltd., a producer of non-woven medical fabrics, targeting high-potential markets such as healthcare, electric vehicles, and electronics. It also expanded Floating Solar Phase 2 with an additional 8.5 megawatts of capacity and is leveraging asset management strategies to generate additional revenue. Plans are in place to sell or lease business areas for new investments, including the development of solar power plants to boost clean energy capacity.
In 2025, IRPC secured its place in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the 11th consecutive year, reaffirming its commitment to sustainable business practices. The company also received the Gold Award for Outstanding Human Rights Commitment for the 6th consecutive year and was nominated for the FTSE4Good Index 2025. These achievements reflect IRPC’s dedication to corporate social responsibility and maintaining its leadership in the Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing industry.
Bond Subscription and Investment Opportunities
Interested investors can subscribe to the bonds through financial institution branches or online platforms.For 5-year digital bonds, investors will receive scripless bonds, which can be traded in real-time, 24 hours a day, via the ‘Paotang’ application. The app allows investors to view real-time bond information and trade bonds on the secondary market.
General investors can subscribe to IRPC’s bonds with a minimum investment of 100,000 baht, increasing in multiples of 100,000 baht, through Bangkok Bank, Bank of Ayudhya, Kasikorn Bank, Siam Commercial Bank, CIMB Thai Bank, TMBThanachart Bank, UOB Bank, GSB Bank, and Kiatnakin Phatra Securities.
For digital bonds, the minimum subscription is 1,000 baht, with additional investments in multiples of 1,000 baht. Digital bond purchases can be made via the bond trading wallet on Krungthai Bank’s ‘Paotang’ application.
For further details, visit www.sec.or.th or contact the underwriters listed below.
Digital Bond Subscription
Minimum investment: 1,000 baht (and in multiples of 1,000 baht)
Available via Krung Thai Bank’s ‘Paotang’ application, offering real-time trading and transaction convenience.
IRPC is in the process of submitting a prospectus and draft prospectus to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which has not yet been approved. Interested investors can review the draft prospectus at www.sec.or.th.
Investment Risk Warning: Investment carries risks. Investors should carefully study the product, return conditions, and associated risks before making a decision.