Krungthai-AXA Life Insurance Wins 2 Prestigious Awards at the 5th Emerging Asia Insurance Conclave & Awards 2024

Krungthai-AXA Life Insurance Public Company Limited has been internationally recognized by winning two prestigious awards at the 5th Emerging Asia Insurance Conclave & Awards 2024. The awards were presented to Mr Phongthorn Watthananai, Head of Talent Acquisition & Management and Culture (left), who received the Women in Insurance Leadership in Thailand award, and Mr Naphat Tira-Aphorn, Head of Digital Product and Innovation (right), who received the Best Innovations Led by Technology and Insurtech award. Both awards were established to honor organizations that excel in the insurance industry within the Asia region, with the judging panel evaluating innovation, service development, and exceptional organizational management.

These two awards reflect Krungthai-AXA Life Insurance's commitment to integrating technology and innovation to enhance life insurance services, catering to customer needs in the digital age. The company has also developed platforms to make services more accessible and quicker for customers, aligning with its promise of “Customer First.” Additionally, one of the awards recognizes the company’s efforts in promoting female leadership, showcasing the importance of women executives who play a significant role in driving the company’s success.

For those interested in joining Krungthai-AXA Life Insurance, please contact us at 02-056-3513-15 or visit https://www.krungthai-axa.co.th/th/career.