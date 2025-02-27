TP Logistic (TPL) Takes the Lead in Thailand’s Logistics! Powering the Future with AI and Bold Expansion

Amidst fierce competition from international players, the company is expanding its business and elevating its services to meet market demands while unlocking new revenue streams. By integrating Agentic AI across all operations, restructuring its executive leadership, and reinforcing its long-term strategy, TP Logistic (TPL) is setting a new standard for the industry.
Consistent Growth with Business and Service Expansion
Mr. Chaipipat Kaewtrairat, Chief Executive Officer of TP Logistic (TPL), revealed that in 2024, the company generated a total service revenue of THB 507.46 million, reflecting a THB 5.47 million increase from the previous year—a 1.1% growth. Revenue from the B2C sector surged by THB 23.05 million, driven by the expansion into new industries, including pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, and online platform service providers.
Through efficient cost management, profitability increased by THB 3.02 million, marking a total growth of THB 6.17 million from the previous year.
To support its growing operations, TP Logistic (TPL) continues to enhance its service coverage across three key segments:
TP Logistic (TPL) has reshuffled its executive team and invested in AI Agent technology to enhance service capabilities, optimize operations, and support sustainable growth in the large-scale logistics sector.
AI Transforms Logistics, Enhancing Efficiency and Competitiveness
One of TP Logistic (TPL)’s core strategies for 2025 is leveraging Agentic AI to enhance operational efficiency and streamline logistics management. The company plans to implement AI across several key areas, including:
By adopting advanced AI technology, TP Logistic (TPL) aims to elevate Thailand’s logistics industry standards while strengthening its global competitiveness.
Leadership Restructuring: Building a Modern and Resilient Organization
Beyond technological advancements, TP Logistic (TPL) prioritizes human capital development. The company has ramped up investment in workforce training programs and recruited industry experts to enhance knowledge and operational expertise.
Additionally, TP Logistic (TPL) is actively forging strategic partnerships with both domestic and international organizations to expand its logistics network and enhance service capabilities. These initiatives aim to prepare employees for the future, increase organizational productivity, and ensure long-term sustainability.
Commitment to Sustainability Through ESG Principles
TP Logistic (TPL) is dedicated to sustainable business growth, integrating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into its operations. The company is actively working to reduce carbon emissions and has set ambitious goals to achieve Carbon Neutrality and Net Zero in the coming years. These initiatives align with TP Logistic (TPL)’s commitment to balancing business expansion with positive environmental and social impact.
Shaping the Future of Thailand’s Logistics Industry
Looking ahead, TP Logistic (TPL) remains committed to innovation and technological investment, particularly in AI and automation, to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and unlock new business opportunities both domestically and internationally.
With its strong expansion strategy, cutting-edge technology adoption, and leadership in logistics innovation, TP Logistic (TPL) is confident that its sustainable growth will deliver substantial returns for investors while reinforcing its position as Thailand’s leading large-scale logistics provider.