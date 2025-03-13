True board appoints Sigve Brekke as Group CEO; CP CEO confident the appointment will help establish True as a world-class tech company

“We are delighted that Mr. Sigve Brekke has been entrusted by the True Corporation’s board of directors with taking the company to the next level. He provides further reinforcement to a leadership team at True already performing very well, so it is a case of building on one’s strengths to establish True as a world-class tech company.

“Mr. Brekke brings with him extensive experience in many countries, as the director of a global business and forging a reputation as an innovator. In addition, he has resided in Thailand for 13 years and has a strong understanding of the Thai market. Having formed a good understanding of the Asian market, Mr. Brekke is well placed to help drive digital transformation for both CP and True.

“This will include, for example, Food Tech and Traceability, technology for tracking and tracing the sources of food. It will also include making best use of cloud services and AI solutions, which – along with e-commerce and FinTech – will be at the heart of the organization's transformation into a tech company, as well as the creation of the CP Group's digital ecosystem.

“For True Corporation, the wider adoption of cloud technology and AI will require high-level capabilities, and Mr. Brekke not only has tech expertise but he’s also a leader with strong entrepreneurial leadership skills and is a pioneer ready to drive change.

Mr. Supachai concluded, “I’m confident that Mr. Brekke will be key to developing and driving True Corporation towards its goal of becoming a world-class tech company, which will in turn support Thailand’s transformation into a sustainable digital economy, with a focus on creating value for businesses, for society and for the country in all dimensions.”