True board appoints Sigve Brekke as Group CEO; CP CEO confident the appointment will help establish True as a world-class tech company

Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group has appointed Mr. Sigve Brekke to the position of Executive Chairman of Telecommunications and Digital Business Group, CP Group. Effective from 1 March 2025, Mr. Brekke takes charge of related business operations in Thailand and Southeast Asia in a role seen as crucial to ensuring continued growth of the group’s telecommunication and media businesses. The role also oversees digital transformation across all of CP Group's subsidiary enterprises, spanning areas such as cloud services, AI and e-commerce.
Recently, a proposal to also appoint Mr. Bekke as Group Chief Executive Officer of True Corporation was approved by the company’s board of directors. Upon confirmation of the board’s decision, Mr. Suphachai Chearavanont, CP Group’s Chief Executive Officer, said the following:
“We are delighted that Mr. Sigve Brekke has been entrusted by the True Corporation’s board of directors with taking the company to the next level. He provides further reinforcement to a leadership team at True already performing very well, so it is a case of building on one’s strengths to establish True as a world-class tech company.
“Mr. Brekke brings with him extensive experience in many countries, as the director of a global business and forging a reputation as an innovator. In addition, he has resided in Thailand for 13 years and has a strong understanding of the Thai market. Having formed a good understanding of the Asian market, Mr. Brekke is well placed to help drive digital transformation for both CP and True.
“This will include, for example, Food Tech and Traceability, technology for tracking and tracing the sources of food. It will also include making best use of cloud services and AI solutions, which – along with e-commerce and FinTech – will be at the heart of the organization's transformation into a tech company, as well as the creation of the CP Group's digital ecosystem.
“For True Corporation, the wider adoption of cloud technology and AI will require high-level capabilities, and Mr. Brekke not only has tech expertise but he’s also a leader with strong entrepreneurial leadership skills and is a pioneer ready to drive change.
Mr. Supachai concluded, “I’m confident that Mr. Brekke will be key to developing and driving True Corporation towards its goal of becoming a world-class tech company, which will in turn support Thailand’s transformation into a sustainable digital economy, with a focus on creating value for businesses, for society and for the country in all dimensions.”