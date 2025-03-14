Thailand Prepares for the Future of AI with the Launch of World’s Proof of Human Technology

Bangkok, March 13, 2025 – Thailand is taking a significant step toward a safer and more trusted digital future with the launch of World’s proof of human technology, designed to help individuals prove they are real humans online (and not bots)—securely and privately.
In partnership with the Thailand International Digital Business & Finance Centre (TIDC), World’s proof of human service will be available at 3 locations across Bangkok, marking the first phase of its expansion in Thailand. The launch comes at a time when AI-powered scams, identity fraud, and deepfake-related crimes are rising across the country. In 2024 alone, Thailand recorded over 168 million scam attempts—more than double the previous year—driven by fraudulent online identities and AI-enhanced deception.[¹] With AI-generated content and fake identities becoming harder to detect, World’s technology provides a privacy-first solution to verify real humans in an increasingly AI-driven digital world.
Solving a Growing Challenge: Human Authentication in the AI Age
As AI advances, distinguishing between real humans and bots online has become a critical global challenge—and Thailand is no exception. Online fraud losses in the country reached 42 billion baht ($1.2 billion) over the past 13 months, driven by scams that exploit AI-generated deepfakes and impersonation tactics.[²] The rise of AI-generated voices, synthetic media, and automated fraud networks has fueled demand for solutions that enable trust and authenticity in digital interactions—without compromising privacy.
Unlike traditional identity verification methods that require sharing personal data, World’s proof of human technology is designed to verify that someone is uniquely human—without collecting or storing personal information. This approach ensures that individuals can prove they are real without linking their identity to their online activity, providing a new standard for digital authentication that balances security with privacy.
"Thailand is one of the most digitally engaged countries in the world, with over 52 million social media users and an increasing reliance on online services[³]. But with this connectivity comes risk. The need for a trust layer that distinguishes real humans from bots and AI-generated fraud has never been greater," said Wai Man Raymond Chu, Executive Director of TIDC. "By partnering with World, we are bringing Thailand a privacy-first solution that allows individuals to navigate the digital world with confidence while ensuring the country remains at the forefront of secure digital innovation."
A Trusted and Inclusive Approach to Online Interactions and Experiences
The introduction of World’s proof of human service in Thailand is part of a broader mission to create a more secure, inclusive, and privacy-preserving digital ecosystem. By enabling individuals to verify their humanness without sacrificing privacy, World aims to empower Thais to navigate the digital economy with greater confidence and control over their online presence.
Unlike traditional identity verification methods that require sharing personal data, World’s proof-of-human service uses advanced cryptographic techniques to verify humanness without collecting sensitive information. This ensures that people remain anonymous while benefiting from stronger security online.
In addition to providing people with a private, human digital authentication layer that is resistant to AI-generated fraud, the launch of World’s proof-of-human service in Thailand is designed to support broader financial inclusion and participation in Thailand’s digital economy. Additionally, people can access a growing ecosystem of over 100 Mini Apps, where they can do things like access educational contents, play games, create polls and organize communities. World also offers an optional benefit for verified humans in Thailand—a one-time grant of Worldcoin tokens (WLD) that can be claimed monthly over a year.
Next Steps: How to Access World’s Proof of Human Technology in Thailand
Starting today, Thais can visit 3 designated locations in Bangkok, including the World flagship at 1st floor Emsphere, NT service center Chaengwattana, and NT service center Pathumwan, to sign up for World’s proof of human service. As adoption grows, additional locations are expected to follow in the coming months.
"We are excited to bring World’s proof of human technology to Thailand, where AI-driven fraud and online identity challenges are a growing concern. Our mission is to provide a privacy-first solution that allows people to verify they are real humans—without compromising their anonymity or security. This is an important step toward a more trustworthy and inclusive digital future for Thailand," said Thiri Myint, Regional Manager for the Asia Pacific region at Tools For Humanity, a technology company, and core contributor to World.
For more details on World’s proof of human technology and to find the nearest location, visit https://world.org/find-orb
[¹] Insurance Journal/Bloomberg – “Scam Calls Hit Record in Thailand” (Feb 2025). Link
[²] Bangkok Post – “Thailand Faces $1.2 Billion in Online Fraud Losses” (Dec 2024). Link
[³] DataReportal – “Thailand Digital 2024 Report” (Jan 2024). Link