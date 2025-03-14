Thailand Prepares for the Future of AI with the Launch of World’s Proof of Human Technology

A Trusted and Inclusive Approach to Online Interactions and Experiences

The introduction of World’s proof of human service in Thailand is part of a broader mission to create a more secure, inclusive, and privacy-preserving digital ecosystem. By enabling individuals to verify their humanness without sacrificing privacy, World aims to empower Thais to navigate the digital economy with greater confidence and control over their online presence.

Unlike traditional identity verification methods that require sharing personal data, World’s proof-of-human service uses advanced cryptographic techniques to verify humanness without collecting sensitive information. This ensures that people remain anonymous while benefiting from stronger security online.

Zero-Knowledge Proofs: Allows people to confirm they are real humans without revealing personal details.

Allows people to confirm they are real humans without revealing personal details. Biometric-Based Authentication: Prevents AI-generated impersonation and identity theft.

Prevents AI-generated impersonation and identity theft. Fully Private & Secure: Designed to protect people’s data avoiding misuse and privacy breaches.

In addition to providing people with a private, human digital authentication layer that is resistant to AI-generated fraud, the launch of World’s proof-of-human service in Thailand is designed to support broader financial inclusion and participation in Thailand’s digital economy. Additionally, people can access a growing ecosystem of over 100 Mini Apps, where they can do things like access educational contents, play games, create polls and organize communities. World also offers an optional benefit for verified humans in Thailand—a one-time grant of Worldcoin tokens (WLD) that can be claimed monthly over a year.



Next Steps: How to Access World’s Proof of Human Technology in Thailand

Starting today, Thais can visit 3 designated locations in Bangkok, including the World flagship at 1st floor Emsphere, NT service center Chaengwattana, and NT service center Pathumwan, to sign up for World’s proof of human service. As adoption grows, additional locations are expected to follow in the coming months.

"We are excited to bring World’s proof of human technology to Thailand, where AI-driven fraud and online identity challenges are a growing concern. Our mission is to provide a privacy-first solution that allows people to verify they are real humans—without compromising their anonymity or security. This is an important step toward a more trustworthy and inclusive digital future for Thailand," said Thiri Myint, Regional Manager for the Asia Pacific region at Tools For Humanity, a technology company, and core contributor to World.

For more details on World’s proof of human technology and to find the nearest location, visit https://world.org/find-orb



[¹] Insurance Journal/Bloomberg – “Scam Calls Hit Record in Thailand” (Feb 2025). Link

[²] Bangkok Post – “Thailand Faces $1.2 Billion in Online Fraud Losses” (Dec 2024). Link

[³] DataReportal – “Thailand Digital 2024 Report” (Jan 2024). Link