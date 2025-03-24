Transforming Energy Management: Bosch and Thai Union Collaborate for a Sustainable Future in Steam Systems

Recently, Robert Bosch Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Thai Union Group Public Company Limited as a strategic partner. This significant collaboration aims to enhance and develop energy efficiency in steam and hot water systems. Through its advanced technology and expertise, Bosch is committed to supporting Thai Union in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, helping them achieve their ambitious goal of net-zero emissions in steam energy usage by the year 2050.
“This partnership underscores our long-term commitment to sustainability and innovation in energy efficiency," said Joseph Ngo Hong, Managing Director of Bosch Thailand. "We are committed to working closely with Thai Union to develop tailored energy efficiency roadmaps and provide cutting-edge solutions that will help them achieve their ambitious goal of reaching net-zero emissions across all their manufacturing plants worldwide by 2050.”
“At Thai Union, sustainability is more than just setting ambitious targets - it requires meaningful collaboration to achieve tangible results. This MoU marks an important milestone in our decarbonization journey, specifically focused on achieving net zero in our steam production plants,” said Setakul Chotichoey, Deputy General Manager, Group Environment, Health and Safety at Thai Union Group. “By working closely with these industry leaders, Thai Union is committed to meeting our greenhouse gas emission reduction goals through a clear roadmap, innovation-driven solutions, and rigorous accountability, ensuring a balanced and prosperous future for both people and planet.”
About Bosch in Thailand
Bosch´s history in Thailand started in 1923. Bosch has diversified businesses in the country in all four of its business sectors of Mobility, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. The company has two manufacturing plants for mobility, a research and development center for its mobility division, plus a drive and control sales and services facility in Rayong. Bosch Thailand employs approximately 1,500 associates. Additional information is available at www.bosch.co.th and https://www.facebook.com/BoschThailand.
About Thai Union Group
Thai Union Group PCL is the world's seafood leader, bringing high quality, healthy, tasty and innovative seafood products to customers across the world for 47 years. With annual sales exceeding THB 138.4 billion and a global workforce of more than 44,000 people who are dedicated to pioneering sustainable, innovative seafood products. With a commitment to “Healthy Living, Healthy Oceans,” Thai Union's ongoing leadership in sustainability has been taken to the next level with the announcement of SeaChange® 2030, with more ambitious goals for people and planet. Through SeaChange®, the Company was recognized and listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the 11th consecutive year in 2024, ranked number one on the Seafood Stewardship Index (SSI) for the third consecutive time, listed in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024, achieved a B rating from global environmental disclosure non-profit CDP, and was also named to the FTSE4Good Emerging Index for the ninth straight year in 2024. Find out more about the Group’s sustainability strategy at https://www.seachangesustainability.org/