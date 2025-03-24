Transforming Energy Management: Bosch and Thai Union Collaborate for a Sustainable Future in Steam Systems

Recently, Robert Bosch Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Thai Union Group Public Company Limited as a strategic partner. This significant collaboration aims to enhance and develop energy efficiency in steam and hot water systems. Through its advanced technology and expertise, Bosch is committed to supporting Thai Union in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, helping them achieve their ambitious goal of net-zero emissions in steam energy usage by the year 2050.

“This partnership underscores our long-term commitment to sustainability and innovation in energy efficiency," said Joseph Ngo Hong, Managing Director of Bosch Thailand. "We are committed to working closely with Thai Union to develop tailored energy efficiency roadmaps and provide cutting-edge solutions that will help them achieve their ambitious goal of reaching net-zero emissions across all their manufacturing plants worldwide by 2050.”

“At Thai Union, sustainability is more than just setting ambitious targets - it requires meaningful collaboration to achieve tangible results. This MoU marks an important milestone in our decarbonization journey, specifically focused on achieving net zero in our steam production plants,” said Setakul Chotichoey, Deputy General Manager, Group Environment, Health and Safety at Thai Union Group. “By working closely with these industry leaders, Thai Union is committed to meeting our greenhouse gas emission reduction goals through a clear roadmap, innovation-driven solutions, and rigorous accountability, ensuring a balanced and prosperous future for both people and planet.”