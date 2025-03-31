BEM Affirms the Safety and Readiness of MRT and Expressway Services Following the Earthquake

Dr.Sombat Kitjalaksana, Managing Director of Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM) said that we extend our deepest condolences to the families and individuals affected by the earthquake on March 28, 2025.

The company acknowledges public concerns regarding the safety of the MRT Blue Line, MRT Purple Line, and the expressways under its management, namely the Si Rat Expressway (Second Stage Expressway), the Udon Ratthaya Expressway, and the Prachim Ratthaya Expressway.

The company assures all stakeholders that the MRT system and expressways under its supervision have been designed and constructed in strict compliance with earthquake-resistant safety standards. The company has consistently implemented rigorous maintenance, inspections, and

structural assessments to uphold the highest levels of safety and service reliability.

Following the earthquake, the company promptly deployed its team of engineers and relevant specialists to conduct comprehensive safety inspections and structural integrity assessments across all railway and expressway infrastructure. The results confirm that all systems remain fully compliant with safety standards. The company reaffirms its commitment to ensuring the utmost safety and reliability of its services and assures the public that MRT and expressway operations continue as usual.