Thailand hosts the first-ever world mental health conference “World Mental Health Conference and Retreat 2025”

The famous keynote speakers from overseas and Thailand included Mr. Hartanto Gunawan, Director of Community Learning Center, Ms. Nisanart Dharmageisirattana, Director of The American School of Bangkok Green Valley and Mindfulness Academy of Asia, Mr. William Villa Franco, Committee of Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation, USA, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Monti Datta, Faculty of Political Science, University of Richmond, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Amber Manning-Quellette of Higher Education Division and acting Vice President of Student Activities Division of Oklahoma State University, along with other professors. Mr. Antonio Alfonso, retired NYPD, Personal Protection Specialist, Mr. James Ferrazo and Mr. Luis Lopez from New York Police Department (NYPD)on behalf of P.O.P.P.A. Many interested public executives from both government and private bodies as well as representatives from academic institutes also appeared at the conference.

Ms. Nisanart Dharmageisirattana, Director of The American School of Bangkok Green Valley and The Mindfulness Academy of Asia as co-host of this conference revealed that this international conference had its mission to educate society on mental health development for the well-being of both adults and children worldwide. It is well aware that mental suffering can happen in varieties of appearance such as stress, anxiety, depression, narcotic substance addiction, anger and suicide. The Mindfulness Academy of Asia realizes the importance of solving these problems and as to help individuals see the significance of mental care in daily life, has introduced a mental practice guideline for meditation to create wisdom over the past decade, which has given tangible results. “In this world conference, the participants will learn how to free their mind from memories, anxiety about the future and perceptions so that they can see things as they are. We have invited special lecturers with expertise, both Thai and foreigners, who are internationally re-known to give lectures, share their experiences and do workshops in the event”.

Ms. Nisanart continued that most people thought that leading a life needed just mind, but actually only mind was not sufficient. We needed to have mind, concentration and wisdom all together so that we could efficiently make a decision with no mistakes. “Thus, based on this context in which we will focus in this conference, we need to have mind, concentration and wisdom to achieve that. Over the past years we have transferred this principle to many organizations and government and private bodies. This conference marks the first time participants will experience the different “dharma talk” that gives advice on how to cope with suffering and grief and how to pull out the mind of suffering and then make the mind acknowledge the cause on a factual basis. Also, this will be the first time that we will hear from New York police officers who come here to share with us dharma principles in a new perspective as never before.”

Ms. Nisanart added, “It is marvelous that we can see the major collaboration to help human-beings who are in suffering change their attitude and learn universal dharma principle so that everybody will be able to live their life happily, both worldly and religiously, and successfully.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Hartanto Gunawan, Director of Community Learning Center and Co-host of this world-class conference, is the key person who has initiated and mobilized the mind practice guideline called Research Meditation. He illustrated that this kind of meditation was applied from the principle of Buddhism as the core knowledge in order to help strengthen the mind of individuals who practice it and, meanwhile, gain wisdom. In effect, the meditation would tangibly benefit those persons, their family, organization and society as a whole. “When having problems, people often keep thinking of the problem or (bad) memories. The more they think, the more stressed they become. Then they feel suffering, and they cannot find a solution. In fact, meditation or Vipassana could help. Through meditation, people can practice their mind to learn how to consider so they can understand and eventually realize that nothing is impermanent or Anijjang, which is the same as Law of Nature, the Law of Cause and Effect” Mr. Hartanto explained enthusiastically and seriously with simple terms.

The Research Meditation master continued that over the years, school curriculum has focused on physical education for strong physical health while overlooking mental education which helps strengthen mind and gain wisdom. Therefore, this world conference was going to introduce “mental education” to school curriculum via the model school –The American School of Bangkok Green Valley and Mindfulness Academy of Asia to other academic institutes and organizations so that they could understand and realize Law of Nature and practice to strengthen the mind, empower themselves and gain wisdom.

“I chose Thailand as the venue for World Mental Health Conference and Retreat 2025 because I want to show my gratitude to Thailand. Here, Dharma helps save my life. I also want to promote Thailand as the hub for Research Meditation to enable the mind to become strong and have wisdom,” Mr. Hartanto concluded.

At the grand opening, Dr. Lakhana Didyasarin, Founder of The American School of Bangkok and a continual supporter of promoting mindfulness in school, delivered a welcome speech. Next, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Thailand H.E. Mr. Rachmat Budiman gave his speech respectively.

Later came the learning session, starting by the first keynote speaker Mr. Hartanto Gunawan, Director of Community Learning Center on the topic “Revolutionizing Mental Health Curriculum in Education”. The next topic was “Nursing Scholarship Program for Thai Students” by Mr. William Villafranco, Committee of Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation. Another interesting session about Police Organization Providing Peer Assistance (P.O.P.P.A) by New York Police Department (NYPD) titled “Resilience and Wellness within Law Enforcement” was presented by Sergeant Jimmy Ferrazzo and Detective Luis Lopez flying directly from America. “Being an NYPD officer is not just a career — it’s a daily lifestyle filled with confronting countless crimes. We witness the sorrow of crime victims, yet the emotions and grief experienced by police officers themselves are often overlooked. Moreover, this profession comes with unpredictable challenges, making policing a highly stressful job. Each year, there are as many as 184 cases of police officers committing suicide — a number higher than those who die in the line of duty. This highlights that while officers wear bulletproof vests, there is nothing to shield their minds. Practicing Research Meditation can help reduce anxiety and suffering, allowing for a more balanced life and a deeper understanding of "The Law of Nature".

Moreover, other keynote speakers included Mr. Thada Savetsila, President of the Board Junior Achievement Foundation Thailand, Advisor of True Corporation Public Co., Ltd. and Advisor of Ministry of Education on “Deep Listening: The Path to Mindful and Wise Leadership” and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Watanee Panjinda, Assistant Dean, Academic Affairs, Faculty of Nursing, Siam University on “Developing Students' Mental Health Through Sila (Morality, Samadhi (Concentration) and Panya (Wisdom)”. Following was Assoc. Prof. Dr. Monti Datta from University of Richmond on “Mindful and Wise Leadership at the University of Richmond” before the morning session ended with Assoc. Prof. Dr. Amber Manning-Quellette of Higher Education Division and acting Vice President of Student Activities Division of Oklahoma State University on “Stillwater Strong: Resilience in Challenging Moments”

All in all, there were many more interesting sessions each day at “World Mental Health Conference and Retreat 2025” held from 24-27 April 2025 from 9:00 AM-3:00 PM. at The American School of Bangkok Green Valley.