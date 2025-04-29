CKP announces THB 691 million for dividend payment, scheduled for May 23

The dividend is scheduled to be paid on May 23, 2025. In addition to CKPower’s commitment to shareholder returns, this dividend distribution reaffirms the company’s determination to drive the organization forward under its C-K-P sustainability strategy in pursuit of its core mission: “to be one of the region’s largest producers of electricity from renewables with one of the lowest carbon footprints.” Under this strategy, CKPower strives to proactively maintain ecological and environmental balance, foster the well-being of communities and society, support the global energy transition, and make demonstrable progress towards its long-term objective of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The E-AGM was held in the Supannika Room on the 4th Floor of Viriyathavorn Building, was presided over by Dr.Thanong Bidaya, Chairman of the Board of Directors, with Mr. Plew Trivisvavet, Chairman of the Executive Committee, Mr. Thanawat Trivisvavet, Managing Director, and members of the Board of Directors.