CKP announces THB 691 million for dividend payment, scheduled for May 23

The dividend is scheduled to be paid on May 23, 2025. In addition to CKPower’s commitment to shareholder returns, this dividend distribution reaffirms the company’s determination to drive the organization forward under its C-K-P sustainability strategy in pursuit of its core mission: “to be one of the region’s largest producers of electricity from renewables with one of the lowest carbon footprints.” Under this strategy, CKPower strives to proactively maintain ecological and environmental balance, foster the well-being of communities and society, support the global energy transition, and make demonstrable progress towards its long-term objective of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The E-AGM was held in the Supannika Room on the 4th Floor of Viriyathavorn Building, was presided over by Dr.Thanong Bidaya, Chairman of the Board of Directors, with Mr. Plew Trivisvavet, Chairman of the Executive Committee, Mr. Thanawat Trivisvavet, Managing Director, and members of the Board of Directors.
About CK Power Public Company Limited (CKPower):
CKPower engages in production and sales of electricity generated from three sources of energy under its 18 power plants with the total installed capacity of 3,640 MW, consisting of (1) three hydroelectric power plants: the Nam Ngum 2 Hydroelectric Power Plant with 615 MW installed capacity, operated by Nam Ngum 2 Power Company Limited (46% owned through its shareholding in SouthEast Asia Energy Limited), the Xayaburi Hydroelectric Power Plant with 1,285 MW installed capacity, operated by Xayaburi Power Company Limited (42.5% owned), and the Luang Prabang Hydropower Project with 1,460 MW installed capacity, operated by Luang Prabang Power Company Limited (LPCL) (50% owned); (2) two cogeneration power plants with 238 MW installed capacity, operated by Bangpa-in Cogeneration Limited (65% owned); and (3) 13 solar power plants, comprising 11 under Bangkhenchai Company Limited (100% owned) with total installed capacity of 28 MW, one under Nakhon Ratchasima Solar Company Limited (30% owned) with 6 MW installed capacity, and one under Chiangrai Solar Company Limited (30% owned) with 8 MW installed capacity.