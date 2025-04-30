Bosch fosters a new generation of innovators through \"Innovision Young Gen\" — Providing platforms for youth to think outside the box

In Joseph’s view, the most essential skill for today’s youth is adaptability, especially in an era of rapid technological change. The ability to learn and adjust quickly is crucial, along with empathy and collaboration skills — understanding others and working well with diverse people.

As a message to young Thais just beginning their journey in innovation and technology, Joseph encouraged them to remain curious, never stop asking questions, and not be afraid to challenge the status quo. Innovation often begins with noticing something small and wondering how it could be improved.

“Be bold, take action, and believe your ideas matter,” he added.



Ideas from Thai youth: Winning teams and projects

The competition produced a variety of outstanding ideas from school and university teams. The winning projects demonstrated both creativity and practical application.

The winner of high school level is "Kru Maem Sang Lui" team from Nawamintrachinuthit Satriwittaya 2 School. Their winning project was “DA SYSTEM: Drowsiness Alert System” – A system designed to prevent driver drowsiness by detecting signs of fatigue through eye scans and posture (e.g., head nodding or slouching). If drowsiness is detected, the system sends vibrations through the seat and sounds an alert to wake the driver, reducing the risk of accidents.

The team’s inspiration came from observing road safety problems and learning about Bosch’s long-standing innovation in safety technologies.

“We are so happy that our small idea was recognized,” a team representative said. “This project gave us more than just a prize or portfolio for college — it opened our minds to what it’s like working in a major tech company and sparked our interest in mobility technologies.”

The winner of university level is “Neuro Spoke Spake” team from Chulalongkorn University. The team created “AI Eco-Driving Assistant: Smart Suspension System” – A motorcycle-mounted sensor system that detects road surface conditions in advance and alerts the rider to avoid potholes and unsafe surfaces, thereby preventing accidents.

The idea came from observing Thailand’s widespread pothole problem, which has yet to be fully addressed. They built on Bosch technologies like Cruise Control and Collision Prevention Systems to develop a more locally relevant safety solution.

Although they had just two weeks to develop the concept, the team successfully navigated the challenge of choosing the right pain point and designing a solution that was both creative and feasible.

“This project gave us space to test and analyze how far an idea can actually go in the real world,” said a team member from Neuro Spoke Spake.

Both teams hope to further develop their ideas. Kru Maem Sang Lui aims to help reduce accidents and poor road conditions in Thailand, while Neuro Spoke Spake wants to see their concept applied in real-world settings and contribute to sustainable development in the automotive industry.



Bosch's global vision

In addition to youth empowerment, Joseph shared Bosch’s long-term vision as a global tech leader with over 140 years of innovation. The company’s success stems from a consistent commitment to innovation, quality, and social responsibility. Bosch continues to invest in future-forward technologies without abandoning its core values.

In the age of AI, Bosch is embracing ethical AI integration, enhancing the intelligence, adaptability, and efficiency of its products — from smart homes and automated factories to advanced transportation systems.

Bosch’s AI innovations are designed to assist everyday life, predict needs, protect privacy, and make life safer and more efficient — true to the “Invented for Life” philosophy.

With over 86,000 R&D employees globally, Bosch leverages both global expertise and local insight. The company reinvests 7–8% of annual revenue into research and development, reaffirming that innovation is the core of the Bosch identity.

“Bosch remains committed to building a connected, sustainable, and safe world through innovation that serves both people and the planet,” Joseph said.



Bosch in Thailand: A Southeast Asian innovation hub

Bosch Thailand plays a key role in Southeast Asia — not just as a manufacturing base but also in sales, R&D, and knowledge development. It reflects the region’s unique potential.

Thailand has several advantages: A highly capable workforce, growing infrastructure, and a strong entrepreneurial spirit. Bosch believes that Thailand is well-positioned to become a major innovation hub in Asia.

“Thailand has enormous potential as an innovation hub. We are in a strategic location, building infrastructure rapidly, and our youth are talented and entrepreneurial. Bosch is proud to be part of this exciting innovation ecosystem,” Joseph concluded.