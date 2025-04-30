CKPower Continues the “Hinghoi Project” for the 8th Consecutive Year, Enhancing Educational Opportunities with an Energy-Efficient Library Building

The accomplishments of the Hinghoi Project over the past eight years include increasing renewable energy access for communities by 100,330 watts, providing renewable energy education to 9,513 teacher leaders and youths, and educating 4,377 individuals on the conservation of natural resources and the environment. These achievements have been made possible through the CSR Strategy Framework (2022-2026), which integrates social, environmental, and economic dimensions: 1) Hinghoi: Renewable Electricity for Better Quality of Life which focuses on improving access to renewable energy and clean energy knowledge for communities and society 2) Hinghoi: Preserving and Restoring Natural Resources which aims to raise awareness and expand conservation areas for forest protection and ecological restoration; 3) Hinghoi: Co-creating Innovations to Enhance Opportunities for Communities which focuses on fostering innovation for career development through the One Power Plant One Product (OPOP) initiative, emphasizing economic development, job creation, and value addition to local products in communities surrounding the power plants.

CKPower will continue the Hinghoi Project in accordance with the CSR Strategy Framework, striving to achieve our 2026 goals through collaboration with our employees at all levels, communities, and network partners in both Thailand and the Lao PDR. We will focus our efforts on improving access to renewable energy and establishing a renewable energy fund to enable collaborative, long-term stewardship. At the same time, we aim to strengthen our network of teachers and youth leaders in renewable energy, enhancing quality of life and creating widespread, positive impact, concluded Mr. Thanawat.



About CK Power Public Company Limited (CKPower):

CKPower engages in production and sales of electricity generated from three sources of energy under its 18 power plants with the total installed capacity of 3,640 MW, consisting of (1) three hydroelectric power plants: the Nam Ngum 2 Hydroelectric Power Plant with 615 MW installed capacity, operated by Nam Ngum 2 Power Company Limited (46% owned through its shareholding in SouthEast Asia Energy Limited), the Xayaburi Hydroelectric Power Plant with 1,285 MW installed capacity, operated by Xayaburi Power Company Limited (42.5% owned), and the Luang Prabang Hydropower Project with 1,460 MW installed capacity, operated by Luang Prabang Power Company Limited (LPCL) (50% owned); (2) two cogeneration power plants with 238 MW installed capacity, operated by Bangpa-in Cogeneration Limited (65% owned); and (3) 13 solar power plants, comprising 11 under Bangkhenchai Company Limited (100% owned) with total installed capacity of 28 MW, one under Nakhon Ratchasima Solar Company Limited (30% owned) with 6 MW installed capacity, and one under Chiangrai Solar Company Limited (30% owned) with 8 MW installed capacity.