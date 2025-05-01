Bitkub Exchange and Bitkub Academy Announce Partnership with Cetus, the Largest Decentralized Exchange on Sui

Bangkok, Thailand – 28 April, 2025 – Bitkub Online Co., Ltd., the operator of Bitkub Exchange, a leading digital asset exchange in Thailand, and Bitkub Labs Co., Ltd., the operator of Bitkub Academy, the leading hub for blockchain technology and digital assets education, today announced a collaboration extension with Cetus, the largest DEX and liquidity protocol on the Sui blockchain, to enhance the Thai blockchain space’s educational foundation.

This partnership expands on Cetus’ immense coverage of the Sui ecosystem, a large community on Sui’s Layer 1 blockchain with over 1.2 billion USD in TVL (Total Value Locked), whilst also aiming to collaboratively disperse educational content in numerous formats and campaigns to stimulate the Thai blockchain community.

Mr. Sugrit Phutaviriya, Chief Executive Officer of Bitkub Labs Co., Ltd., stated, "This collaboration marks an integral step forward for Bitkub Academy in supporting the broader Sui ecosystem, a remarkable and globally-recognized blockchain. Cetus is the leading decentralized exchange providing immense liquidity on Sui. We trust strongly that this partnership will elevate the Thai community’s educational standards to an international level.

Mr. Atthakrit Chimplapibul, Chief Executive Officer of Bitkub Online Co., Ltd., added, “Bitkub Exchange, as Thailand’s leading digital assets exchange platform, regulated by the Thai S.E.C., continues to aim to empower the community with essential education. This collaboration will be the key to unlocking our users’ secure access to services on decentralized exchanges and safe investments in digital assets.

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency is highly risky; investors may lose all investment money.