EnCo Wins CEO SSHE Excellence Award 2024 from PTTEP

Mr. Sirasak Chandrema, President of Energy Complex Company Limited (EnCo), received the CEO SSHE Excellence Award 2024 at the PTTEP SSHE Forum 2025, organized by PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), held at Paragon Hall, Siam Paragon.

This award was presented to EnCo in recognition of its outstanding performance throughout 2024 in the areas of Safety, Security, Health, and Environment (SSHE). EnCo maintained the vision of “Zero Accident” record for the entire year, reflecting the company’s dedication to raising safety standards across all operations. This achievement is due to the trust of PTTEP in assigning EnCo to manage physical resources at 3 locations including PTTEP Rapid Scaled-Up Center (RASC), PTTEP Technology and Innovation Center (PTIC), and PTTEP Subsurface Research Center (PSRC). EnCo efficiently managed these facilities over more than 50,000 working hours.

EnCo remains committed to high-level management standards, prioritizing workplace safety while ensuring the well-being of personnel, partners, and the environment. This approach supports EnCo’s vision of becoming a quality-driven organization with sustainable long-term growth.