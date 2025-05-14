One Bangkok Honored with “Best Green Loan – Property” at The Asset Triple A Sustainable Finance Awards 2025

The recognition celebrates the project’s landmark THB 50 billion green loan—the largest of its kind in Thailand—secured in collaboration with five of the country’s top financial institutions: Bangkok Bank, Bank of Ayudhya, Kasikorn Bank, Krung Thai Bank, and Siam Commercial Bank. This milestone underscores the confidence of the financial sector in One Bangkok’s long-term vision as a next-generation urban district rooted in sustainability.

The Asset is a leading financial publication with over 25 years of experience in Asia’s capital markets. Its prestigious Triple A Awards are widely recognized as a benchmark of excellence in banking, finance, and investment across the region. As sustainable finance gains global momentum, The Asset has evolved this program to spotlight forward-thinking institutions and groundbreaking deals that drive positive environmental and social impact.