One Bangkok Honored with “Best Green Loan – Property” at The Asset Triple A Sustainable Finance Awards 2025

The recognition celebrates the project’s landmark THB 50 billion green loan—the largest of its kind in Thailand—secured in collaboration with five of the country’s top financial institutions: Bangkok Bank, Bank of Ayudhya, Kasikorn Bank, Krung Thai Bank, and Siam Commercial Bank. This milestone underscores the confidence of the financial sector in One Bangkok’s long-term vision as a next-generation urban district rooted in sustainability.
The Asset is a leading financial publication with over 25 years of experience in Asia’s capital markets. Its prestigious Triple A Awards are widely recognized as a benchmark of excellence in banking, finance, and investment across the region. As sustainable finance gains global momentum, The Asset has evolved this program to spotlight forward-thinking institutions and groundbreaking deals that drive positive environmental and social impact.
One Bangkok’s recognition not only highlights the scale of the green financing initiative but also the project’s alignment with international sustainability standards from planning to operations.
Jointly developed by TCC Assets (Thailand) and Frasers Property Holdings (Thailand), One Bangkok is a THB 120 billion mixed-use development that exemplifies a holistic approach to sustainability—from design and construction to ongoing operations. The project is the first in Thailand to achieve LEED for Neighborhood Development Platinum and has also received WiredScore and SmartScore Platinum certifications. In addition, One Bangkok is actively pursuing WELL Building Standard certification, placing health and well-being at the core of the user experience. The green loan supports various components of the development, from energy and water efficiency to smart infrastructure and well-being-focused design—establishing One Bangkok as a model for resilient, responsible, and inclusive urban transformation in Asia.