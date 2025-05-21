EGAT and Sweden accelerate green energy efforts, hosting “Pioneer the Possible Thailand 2025” for a sustainable future of clean energy 

On May 20, 2025, the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), in collaboration with the Embassy of Sweden to the Kingdom of Thailand and the Swedish Trade & Invest Council (Business Sweden), hosted “Pioneer the Possible Thailand 2025” to foster cooperation on the green energy transition. The event was co-chaired by Mr. Thepparat Theppitak, Governor of EGAT, and H.E. Mrs. Anna Hammargren, the Ambassador of Sweden to Thailand, and attended by EGAT executives and representatives from leading Swedish companies at EGAT 50th Anniversary Building, EGAT Headquarters, Nonthaburi.
H.E. Mrs. Anna Hammargren, the Ambassador of Sweden to Thailand, stated that this collaboration represents a concrete step toward the green energy transition. Sweden is a global leader in the development of sustainable alternative fuels and is home to companies at the forefront of hydrogen and solar power solutions. These companies are ready to support smart grid system with advanced 4G and 5G technologies, helping to enhance the efficiency of electricity generation and transmission. Moreover, Sweden has companies with strong expertise in digital innovation, applying digital systems to manage energy operations and optimize processes for greater effectiveness and sustainability.
Mr. Thepparat Theppitak, Governor of EGAT, said that the event builds upon the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between EGAT and Business Sweden, which aims to strengthen collaboration on biomass and hydrogen. It also serves as a platform for exchanging ideas and innovations as well as for fostering cooperation to lay a strong foundation for the green energy transition. The event promotes sustainable practices between the two countries, with a shared commitment to inspiring and shaping the future of sustainable energy. Three key topics were discussed at the event: 1) Green fuels (biomass and hydrogen) and their potential in reducing carbon dioxide emissions, 2) Smart grid (digital technologies, gas turbine, and renewable energy integration), and 3) The digital transformation of electricity generation and transmission systems to enhance their efficiency.
“Pioneer the Possible Thailand 2025” marks an important step in the collaboration between Thailand and Sweden to drive the future of clean energy. The event focuses on the exchange of knowledge, technology, and advanced innovation to enhance Thailand’s power system, making it more sustainable, efficient, and aligned with global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.