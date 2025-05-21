EGAT and Sweden accelerate green energy efforts, hosting “Pioneer the Possible Thailand 2025” for a sustainable future of clean energy 

On May 20, 2025, the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), in collaboration with the Embassy of Sweden to the Kingdom of Thailand and the Swedish Trade & Invest Council (Business Sweden), hosted “Pioneer the Possible Thailand 2025” to foster cooperation on the green energy transition. The event was co-chaired by Mr. Thepparat Theppitak, Governor of EGAT, and H.E. Mrs. Anna Hammargren, the Ambassador of Sweden to Thailand, and attended by EGAT executives and representatives from leading Swedish companies at EGAT 50th Anniversary Building, EGAT Headquarters, Nonthaburi.

H.E. Mrs. Anna Hammargren, the Ambassador of Sweden to Thailand, stated that this collaboration represents a concrete step toward the green energy transition. Sweden is a global leader in the development of sustainable alternative fuels and is home to companies at the forefront of hydrogen and solar power solutions. These companies are ready to support smart grid system with advanced 4G and 5G technologies, helping to enhance the efficiency of electricity generation and transmission. Moreover, Sweden has companies with strong expertise in digital innovation, applying digital systems to manage energy operations and optimize processes for greater effectiveness and sustainability.