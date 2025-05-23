BTS Group Ranked World’s No.1 Sustainable Transport Company for Fifth Time

BANGKOK, 20 May 2025 – BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited (BTS Group) was awarded the “Top 1%” distinction in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, as recognised at the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025 Distinction Ceremony, held at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park. Representing BTS Group and VGI Public Company Limited (VGI) at the ceremony were Ms. Sinatta Kiewkhong, Director of Investor Relations and Director of Sustainability at BTS Group, and Dr. Nalinrut Masomboon, Sustainability Associate Director at BTS Group.

This prestigious distinction underscores BTS Group’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices. For the fifth consecutive year, BTS Group has secured its position as the world’s most sustainable transportation company, topping the Transportation and Transportation Infrastructure sector in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025.

Published by S&P Global, the Sustainability Yearbook 2025 draws upon the 2024 Corporate Sustainability Assessment, which evaluated the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance of over 7,600 companies across 62 industries. To be included, companies must rank within the top 15% of their industry and score within 30% of the industry’s top performer. Of these, only 66 companies worldwide achieved Top 1% status.