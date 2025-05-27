Dr. Kratom Bio Reaffirms Commitment to Sustainable Kratom Industry, Pledges Fair Purchases and Farmer Support

The company announced its clear stance on genuine and standardized purchasing, promising to work hand-in-hand with farmers for sustainable growth.
Dr. Kratom Bio's CEO, Mr. Pornchai Padmindra, led a crucial outreach event in Chiang Rai province, meeting with a network of northern farmers. The initiative aimed to educate farmers on relevant laws, cultivation standards, and international export readiness, while emphatically assuring them of continuous, fair-priced purchases of their produce.
This event underscores Dr. Kratom Bio's dedication to establishing kratom as an economic crop, aligning with the national herbal policy to sustainably improve the livelihoods of Thai farmers. Mr. Pornchai stated,
"We are committed to operating transparently and legally at every step, with farmers at the core of our business. We are not just buyers; we are partners to our farmers, ready to genuinely purchase their produce at fair prices to create stable incomes."
The event featured in-depth training on kratom-related laws, cultivation practices, and preparation of produce for export markets. Esteemed representatives from government agencies provided valuable insights, including:
Furthermore, Dr. Kratom Bio is collaborating with the Department of Medical Sciences to establish standards for analyzing Mitragynine (MIT) content in kratom. This collaboration aims to ensure Thai kratom products achieve international recognition for both quality and safety.
Dr. Kratom Bio operates a comprehensive business model, encompassing cultivation promotion, product purchasing, substance extraction, processing, and export. The company is dedicated to being the “leader in the Thai kratom industry," supporting farmers equitably and operating strictly within legal frameworks.
This event marks another significant milestone, showcasing the strong collaboration between the private sector and government agencies. This partnership is crucial for the stable, standardized, and sustainable growth of Thailand's herbal industry.