Dr. Kratom Bio Reaffirms Commitment to Sustainable Kratom Industry, Pledges Fair Purchases and Farmer Support

The company announced its clear stance on genuine and standardized purchasing, promising to work hand-in-hand with farmers for sustainable growth.

Dr. Kratom Bio's CEO, Mr. Pornchai Padmindra, led a crucial outreach event in Chiang Rai province, meeting with a network of northern farmers. The initiative aimed to educate farmers on relevant laws, cultivation standards, and international export readiness, while emphatically assuring them of continuous, fair-priced purchases of their produce.

This event underscores Dr. Kratom Bio's dedication to establishing kratom as an economic crop, aligning with the national herbal policy to sustainably improve the livelihoods of Thai farmers. Mr. Pornchai stated,

"We are committed to operating transparently and legally at every step, with farmers at the core of our business. We are not just buyers; we are partners to our farmers, ready to genuinely purchase their produce at fair prices to create stable incomes."