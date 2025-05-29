Bangkok Hospital Headquarters Joins Forces with Tokushukai Medical Corporation from Japan, Signing MOU to Advance International Medical Services and Research

This partnership marks a significant alliance between two leading medical institutions: Bangkok Hospital, under Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS)—Thailand’s largest private hospital network, and Tokushukai Medical Corporation—the largest private hospital group in Japan. The collaboration is a major step toward driving international development in medical services and innovation. Key areas of cooperation include academic knowledge exchange, medical personnel training, clinical case studies for research, clinical demonstrations, telemedicine conferences, and the organization of international medical seminars. These initiatives aim to promote high-quality, inclusive, and sustainable healthcare services for people in both countries.

On this occasion, Dr. Matinee Maipang, CEO of BDMS Group 1 and Director of Bangkok Hospital, stated:

“This collaboration marks a major milestone in advancing healthcare services in both Thailand and Japan. It promotes the exchange of knowledge and care experiences, enabling us to provide standardized and high-quality medical services to patients in both nations. In particular, for those working abroad, this cooperation ensures comprehensive care throughout their journey—covering diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up care—thus creating long-term benefits for patients and medical professionals both regionally and internationally.”