Bangkok Hospital Headquarters Joins Forces with Tokushukai Medical Corporation from Japan, Signing MOU to Advance International Medical Services and Research

This partnership marks a significant alliance between two leading medical institutions: Bangkok Hospital, under Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS)—Thailand’s largest private hospital network, and Tokushukai Medical Corporation—the largest private hospital group in Japan. The collaboration is a major step toward driving international development in medical services and innovation. Key areas of cooperation include academic knowledge exchange, medical personnel training, clinical case studies for research, clinical demonstrations, telemedicine conferences, and the organization of international medical seminars. These initiatives aim to promote high-quality, inclusive, and sustainable healthcare services for people in both countries.
On this occasion, Dr. Matinee Maipang, CEO of BDMS Group 1 and Director of Bangkok Hospital, stated:
“This collaboration marks a major milestone in advancing healthcare services in both Thailand and Japan. It promotes the exchange of knowledge and care experiences, enabling us to provide standardized and high-quality medical services to patients in both nations. In particular, for those working abroad, this cooperation ensures comprehensive care throughout their journey—covering diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up care—thus creating long-term benefits for patients and medical professionals both regionally and internationally.”
Professor Dr. Shinichi Higashiue, Chairman of Tokushukai Medical Corporation, remarked:
“It is a great pleasure and honor to sign this MOU with Bangkok Hospital. At Tokushukai, we follow the philosophy of our founder who stated, ‘Life is equal for all.’ With the goal that ‘Anyone, anywhere, at any time should have access to the best medical care,’ we have built a network of 83 hospitals, making us the largest private hospital group in Japan. We are committed to delivering quality healthcare services, implementing advanced medical technologies, and actively welcoming international patients. This collaboration signifies the effective and efficient use of medical resources, and the joint development of both organizations based on the strong networks in our respective countries. We are confident that this partnership will result in the highest standard of care for patients in both Thailand and Japan.”
H.E. Mr. Masato Otaka, Ambassador of Japan to Thailand, expressed his congratulations on the partnership between these two prominent medical institutions. He noted that this collaboration is another milestone in the longstanding and close relationship between Thailand and Japan. Currently, approximately 80,000 Japanese nationals reside in Thailand, most of whom receive healthcare services from BDMS. The group plays a significant role in improving medical standards and in facilitating effective exchange of medical knowledge and resources between the two countries.
This MOU signing not only marks the beginning of international medical cooperation but also serves as a symbol of the deep-rooted relationship between Thailand and Japan. It reflects a shared commitment to enhancing the quality, accessibility, and effectiveness of healthcare for people in both nations.