AIS and Singtel Group Launch Regional Campaign \"Signals of Sustainable Future\" on World Environment Day to Tackle E-Waste and Build a Greener Future

As the world sends us critical signals regarding the rising threat of electronic waste, AIS is intensifying its commitment as the "HUB of E-Waste" through mission “Thais Say No to E-Waste” The campaign aims to continuously raise awareness among Thais about the dangers of improperly disposed electronic waste. This year, AIS collaborates with various Singtel Group members across the region to launch the "Signals of Sustainable Future" campaign on June 5th, World Environment Day, promoting sustainable E-Waste management and raising awareness among over 1.9 billion people worldwide.
Saichon Submakudom, Head of Public Relations and Business Relations at AIS, stated: “Environmental sustainability is a core goal of AIS’s business operations. We are dedicated to creating an environmentally-friendly future for consumers and society. The AIS E-Waste project was initiated to educate the public about the harmful effects of improper E-Waste disposal. We have consistently opened collection points for electronic waste, ensuring proper recycling processes. Currently, over 235 partners from both government and private sectors have joined us to raise awareness and provide accurate information about E-Waste. As a central knowledge hub, AIS strives for intelligent and sustainable E-Waste management.”
According to the United Nations, by 2050, the Global E-Waste volume is expected to double, reaching 111 million tons. Currently, the world faces an escalating E-Waste crisis, as improperly disposed electronics release toxic substances that contaminate air, water, soil, and food supplies. AIS, therefore, seizes this year's World Environment Day as an opportunity to initiate the “Signals of Sustainable Future” campaign. The initiative urges everyone to properly dispose of electronic waste, explaining that disposing of just 3 electronic items per month extends the planet's lifespan by one day, based on UNITAR's Global E-Waste Monitor 2024 report, which highlighted 62 million tons of E-Waste globally in 2022. This estimate is based on a global population of approximately 8 billion people, assuming an average weight of 200 grams per electronic item.
AIS invites everyone to join in extending Earth's lifespan by responsibly discarding expired electronics such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, charging cables, and headphones at over 2,700 collection points nationwide or via postal workers.
Participants are also encouraged to share "Signals of Sustainable Future" by posting videos or images promoting E-Waste disposal at official collection points on social media using hashtags #SignalsOfSustainableFuture, #AISHUBofEWaste, and #AISEWaste starting June 5, 2025. Follow the ongoing campaign at: https://www.facebook.com/ais.sustainability/?locale=th_TH