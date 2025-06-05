AIS and Singtel Group Launch Regional Campaign \"Signals of Sustainable Future\" on World Environment Day to Tackle E-Waste and Build a Greener Future

According to the United Nations, by 2050, the Global E-Waste volume is expected to double, reaching 111 million tons. Currently, the world faces an escalating E-Waste crisis, as improperly disposed electronics release toxic substances that contaminate air, water, soil, and food supplies. AIS, therefore, seizes this year's World Environment Day as an opportunity to initiate the “Signals of Sustainable Future” campaign. The initiative urges everyone to properly dispose of electronic waste, explaining that disposing of just 3 electronic items per month extends the planet's lifespan by one day, based on UNITAR's Global E-Waste Monitor 2024 report, which highlighted 62 million tons of E-Waste globally in 2022. This estimate is based on a global population of approximately 8 billion people, assuming an average weight of 200 grams per electronic item.

AIS invites everyone to join in extending Earth's lifespan by responsibly discarding expired electronics such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, charging cables, and headphones at over 2,700 collection points nationwide or via postal workers.

Participants are also encouraged to share "Signals of Sustainable Future" by posting videos or images promoting E-Waste disposal at official collection points on social media using hashtags #SignalsOfSustainableFuture, #AISHUBofEWaste, and #AISEWaste starting June 5, 2025. Follow the ongoing campaign at: https://www.facebook.com/ais.sustainability/?locale=th_TH