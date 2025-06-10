MR. D.I.Y. Spreads Goodness through a Sustainable Reforestation Initiative

Mr. Andy Chin, Chief Executive Officer, stated that “For over 9 years, MR. D.I.Y. has stood alongside Thai society. We are committed to operating our business with principles of good governance while promoting sustainable responsibility to communities, society, and the nation. In celebration of reaching 1,000 stores across all 77 provinces in Thailand, we launched the 1,000 Stores Celebration – Spreads Goodness through Sustainable Reforestation activity at Khao Takra, Saraburi Province, in collaboration with the Royal Forest Department.

"This initiative aims to rehabilitate forest ecosystems and promote the benefits of carbon credit sharing in alignment with ‘Saraburi Sandbox’ policy — Thailand’s first low-carbon city model. It reflects MR. D.I.Y. enduring commitment to sustainable environmental conservation and our dedication to restoring natural resources, enhancing biodiversity, and contributing to Thailand’s national goals of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065. Beyond that, the event serves as a valuable opportunity to instill a green culture within our organisation and foster broader participation from all sectors in restoring forestland and restoring balance to the environment”.