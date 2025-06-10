MR. D.I.Y. Spreads Goodness through a Sustainable Reforestation Initiative

Bangkok, 10 June 2025 – MR. D.I.Y. Holding (Thailand) Public Company Limited, led by Mr. Andy Chin, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Arnupharp Kongmalai, Vice President of Marketing, and Ms. Suparee Jayapoom, Head of Investor Relations Department, along with representatives of MR. D.I.Y. employees joined forces with the Royal Forest Department to plant 20,000 trees across more than 100 rai of land. This initiative was part of the National Tree Day 2025 organised by the Royal Forest Department. The event was honoured by the presence of Mr. Buncha Chaowarin, Governor of Saraburi Province, who participated in the tree-planting ceremony held under the green space expansion project in the Khao Takra area, Pak Khao San Subdistrict, Mueang District, Saraburi Province.
Mr. Andy Chin, Chief Executive Officer, stated that “For over 9 years, MR. D.I.Y. has stood alongside Thai society. We are committed to operating our business with principles of good governance while promoting sustainable responsibility to communities, society, and the nation. In celebration of reaching 1,000 stores across all 77 provinces in Thailand, we launched the 1,000 Stores Celebration – Spreads Goodness through Sustainable Reforestation activity at Khao Takra, Saraburi Province, in collaboration with the Royal Forest Department.
"This initiative aims to rehabilitate forest ecosystems and promote the benefits of carbon credit sharing in alignment with ‘Saraburi Sandbox’ policy — Thailand’s first low-carbon city model. It reflects MR. D.I.Y. enduring commitment to sustainable environmental conservation and our dedication to restoring natural resources, enhancing biodiversity, and contributing to Thailand’s national goals of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065. Beyond that, the event serves as a valuable opportunity to instill a green culture within our organisation and foster broader participation from all sectors in restoring forestland and restoring balance to the environment”.
In addition, MR. D.I.Y., led by Mr. Arnupharp Kongmalai, Vice President of Marketing Department, and Ms. Suparee Jayapoom, Head of Investor Relations Department, donated funds of 50,000 Baht along with MR. D.I.Y. essential products to the Royal Forest Department in support of forest ecosystem restoration efforts. The donations were received by Mr. Patpong Samittipat, Inspector General and Acting Deputy Director General of the Royal Forest Department, Mr. Anan Pinnoi, Director of the Forest Plantation Promotion Office, and Mr. Anunchai Thubthim, Director of the Green Area Restoration Network Division.
This initiative is part of MR. D.I.Y. Cares: “1,000 Stores Celebration – Spreading Goodness through Sustainable Reforestation,” supporting World Environment Day, held every year on June 5. The campaign celebrates MR. D.I.Y.'s milestone of opening 1,000 stores across all 77 provinces in Thailand reflects the company’s commitment to sustainable growth. It also highlights MR. D.I.Y.’s dedication to giving back to Thai society through environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts. Through this initiative, the company aims to increase green spaces and help improve the quality of life for communities nationwide.