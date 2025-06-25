TAT Launches ‘Be My Guest’ Campaign to Spotlight Thai Soft Power on Global Stage

Simultaneously, the Rhythm of Thailand initiative will pair 10 global influencers from key markets such as the US, UK, France, China, Italy, and South Korea with 10 leading Thai creators. Each duo will embark on a mission-driven journey across 10 diverse destinations – including Sukhothai, Chanthaburi, Samut Songkhram, Phetchabun, Nan, Loei, Sakon Nakhon, Phang-nga, Surat Thani, Rayong and Chanthaburi, Phetchaburi, Nakhon Nayok and Khao Yai, and Bangkok. Their content will explore distinct Thai Soft Power themes such as Muay Thai, wellness, gastronomy, fashion, and traditional arts.

This approach represents a deliberate shift from one-sided reviews to meaningful co-creation – a storytelling model rooted in cultural immersion, mutual exchange, and shared perspectives. TAT will gradually unveil each duo’s journey and destination on its official Facebook page: Amazing Thailand, allowing audiences to follow along in real time and engage with the stories as they unfold.

Mr. Nithee Seeprae, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, said: "We didn’t just bring influencers to Thailand – we gave them purpose. By designing meaningful collaborations and routes rooted in local identity, we’re helping them tell fresh stories that resonate across cultures. This is content creation with intent, spotlighting the charm of Thailand’s lesser-known gems and redefining how the world experiences our country."

A major highlight of the campaign will be the Amazing Thailand Saneh Thai Gala Night, scheduled for 30 June 2025 at the Dusit Thani Hotel, Bangkok. As the embodiment of the Grand Invitation concept—one of the five pillars of the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025—the event will welcome distinguished guests to experience the very best of Thai culture in one unforgettable evening.

The gala will feature the “5 Must Do in Thailand”, offering immersive encounters with Thai cuisine (Must Taste), traditional craftsmanship (Must Try), cultural heritage (Must Seek), iconic locally made products (Must Buy), and lesser-known destinations (Must See). Serving as the campaign’s grand finale, the event will be a vibrant celebration of Thailand’s cultural richness in all its dimensions.

With rich media content, live coverage, and extensive digital promotion, TAT expects the Be My Guest campaign to spark widespread engagement both online and offline. The campaign is designed to build trust in Thailand’s tourism brand while expanding its cultural reach worldwide.