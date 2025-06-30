LHFG recognized as one of 10-year firms in ESG100 universe

LH Financial Group Public Company Limited (LHFG), the parent company of Land and Houses financial business group, has been selected as one of the ESG100 companies with outstanding performance in the areas of environment, social, and governance (ESG) from the assessment of listed securities in 2025 by the Thaipat Institute.
Mr. Waravoot Tocharoentanapol, President of LHFG, revealed that Thaipat Institute announced that LHFG has been selected to include in the 100 listed companies out of 921 securities in 2025. LHFG has been included in ESG100 universe for the 10th year as the company has outstanding performance in environmental, social and governance (ESG).
LHFG and Land and Houses financial business group are committed to managing its operations with integrity, protecting personal data, and ensuring quality and fair corporate governance. The group prioritizes sustainable banking by taking into account environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors, and has a plan to support the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions among our customers through financing that promotes environmentally sustainable businesses and facilitates the transition to green businesses. We also provide funding to enhance effective work process, replace machinery and energy-saving equipment to support the shift towards a low-carbon society.
Dr. Pipat Yodprudtikan, Chairman of Thaipat Institute, said that Thaipat Institute is an initiator in developing business sustainability data. It has disclosed the list of 100 securities with outstanding ESG performance or the so-called ESG100 group of securities for the first time in 2015. This year, it has been collecting sustainability data of listed companies for the 11th year. The ranking of securities in terms of sustainability development by Thaipat Institute is an independent assessment as an external agency based on public information disclosed by companies compared to ESG indicators according to criteria and principles under the guidelines for sustainability assessment and reporting standards that are internationally accepted, such as WFE, GRI, IFRS, and UN PRI.