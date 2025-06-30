LHFG recognized as one of 10-year firms in ESG100 universe

LH Financial Group Public Company Limited (LHFG), the parent company of Land and Houses financial business group, has been selected as one of the ESG100 companies with outstanding performance in the areas of environment, social, and governance (ESG) from the assessment of listed securities in 2025 by the Thaipat Institute.

Mr. Waravoot Tocharoentanapol, President of LHFG, revealed that Thaipat Institute announced that LHFG has been selected to include in the 100 listed companies out of 921 securities in 2025. LHFG has been included in ESG100 universe for the 10th year as the company has outstanding performance in environmental, social and governance (ESG).

LHFG and Land and Houses financial business group are committed to managing its operations with integrity, protecting personal data, and ensuring quality and fair corporate governance. The group prioritizes sustainable banking by taking into account environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors, and has a plan to support the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions among our customers through financing that promotes environmentally sustainable businesses and facilitates the transition to green businesses. We also provide funding to enhance effective work process, replace machinery and energy-saving equipment to support the shift towards a low-carbon society.