Chulalongkorn University Co-hosts SEAES 2025 to Strengthen Regional Environmental Research Collaboration

The Department of Marine Science, the Faculty of Science, and the Aquatic Resources Research Institute at Chulalongkorn University, in collaboration with the French National Institute for Sustainable Development (IRD) and the French Embassy in Thailand, co-hosted the 2nd SEAES Regional Workshop: Southeast Asia Environmental Systems, held from June 17–20, 2025, at the 7th Floor Meeting Room, Chamchuri 10 Building. The workshop focused on the theme: “Climate, Global Health, and Resources & Livelihoods in Aquatic Socio-Ecosystems.”
The opening ceremony was attended by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Palanee Ammaranond, Vice President of Chulalongkorn University; H.E. Mr. Jean-Claude Poimboeuf, French Ambassador to Thailand, and Mr. Gilles Pecassou, IRD Deputy Director, both of whom delivered opening remarks. Prof. Dr. Pranut Potiyaraj, Dean of the Faculty of Science, and Prof. Dr. Voranop Viyakarn, Director of the Aquatic Resources Research Institute, also joined in officiating the event.
The workshop aimed to foster academic collaboration and knowledge exchange among researchers and stakeholders across Southeast Asia. It sought to integrate scientific data with policy-making to tackle pressing environmental and health challenges related to aquatic ecosystems—including climate change, water pollution, food security, and the emergence of new pathogens.
On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Suchana Chavanich, of the Department of Marine Science, Faculty of Science, and Deputy Director of the Aquatic Resources Research Institute, was honored as a Keynote speaker. Her presentation, “Bridging Science and Society for Resilient Aquatic Ecosystems in Southeast Asia,” emphasized the critical role of science in conservation, ecosystem restoration, and building collaboration among researchers, local communities, and policymakers. She also presented research case studies on coral reef restoration in Thailand, marine pollution, and changes in the polar regions that affect Southeast Asia.
The four-day event featured lectures by leading researchers, interdisciplinary workshops, poster exhibitions, and policy forums. The closing ceremony and the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Chulalongkorn University and IRD were held at the French Embassy on June 20, 2025.
This conference reinforces Chulalongkorn University’s role as a regional academic leader and a proactive contributor to addressing environmental challenges both regionally and globally.