Chulalongkorn University Co-hosts SEAES 2025 to Strengthen Regional Environmental Research Collaboration

The workshop aimed to foster academic collaboration and knowledge exchange among researchers and stakeholders across Southeast Asia. It sought to integrate scientific data with policy-making to tackle pressing environmental and health challenges related to aquatic ecosystems—including climate change, water pollution, food security, and the emergence of new pathogens.

On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Suchana Chavanich, of the Department of Marine Science, Faculty of Science, and Deputy Director of the Aquatic Resources Research Institute, was honored as a Keynote speaker. Her presentation, “Bridging Science and Society for Resilient Aquatic Ecosystems in Southeast Asia,” emphasized the critical role of science in conservation, ecosystem restoration, and building collaboration among researchers, local communities, and policymakers. She also presented research case studies on coral reef restoration in Thailand, marine pollution, and changes in the polar regions that affect Southeast Asia.

The four-day event featured lectures by leading researchers, interdisciplinary workshops, poster exhibitions, and policy forums. The closing ceremony and the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Chulalongkorn University and IRD were held at the French Embassy on June 20, 2025.

This conference reinforces Chulalongkorn University’s role as a regional academic leader and a proactive contributor to addressing environmental challenges both regionally and globally.