Taiwan Excellence Launches the “Power Flip Challenge” – Discover Smart Tech with FuBear!

Featured in this year’s campaign are fifteen Taiwan Excellence Award-winning tech innovations, each showcasing bold design, digital performance, and next-gen lifestyle enhancements:

Acerpure Pro Vero Air Purifier – A smart, eco-friendly purifier built with post-consumer recycled materials, featuring energy-saving Green mode and advanced filtration for powerful, sustainable air cleaning.

ASUS ROG AeroActive Cooler X – An ultra-portable, wireless external cooler with AI-enhanced thermal control and console-style buttons, designed to supercharge mobile gaming.

ASUS ROG Delta II Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset – An tri-mode wireless headset offering immersive, lag-free audio across PC, console, and mobile platforms.

ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro – A flagship smartphone that seamlessly blends cutting-edge performance, daily practicality, AI features, and a sleek, customizable design.

AVer FONE700 – A premium ceiling speakerphone with AI noise suppression and voice tracking, perfect for high-quality group or remote meetings.

AVerMedia GC575 Capture Card – A 4K zero-latency capture card ideal for streamers and gamers who want smooth, professional-quality recordings.

BenQ Google TV Laser Portable Projector (GV50) – A versatile projector with built-in Google TV, offering vivid laser visuals in a compact, portable design.

BenQ 4K HDR Immersive Gaming Projector (X3100i) – A state-of-the-art gaming projector built for high-speed visuals, HDR color depth, and immersive big-screen play.

HEPTY HTE30 Easy Jet Micro Handheld Fire Extinguisher – A compact, eco-friendly fire extinguisher designed for homes, vehicles, and motorcycles, offering instant, trigger-activated safety across multiple fire types with no maintenance required.

Innergie 45W Premium Dual USB-C PD Charger – A lightweight charger with smart power distribution, ideal for charging two devices simultaneously—perfect for travel or hybrid work.

Innergie 100W Premium Dual USB-C PD Charger – A powerful dual-port fast charger that supports laptops, tablets, and phones, featuring smart energy allocation and eco-conscious design.

LUFT Mask Personal Air Purifier – A portable, close-range personal air purifier that silently purifies the air around you using electrostatic and photocatalyst tech—perfect for commuters, allergy sufferers, and urban professionals.

Transcend CFexpress 860 Type B Memory Card – A high-speed memory card engineered for creators working with 8K video, RAW photography, and large media files.

Zyxel AX6000 WiFi 6 Security Router – A powerful all-in-one WiFi 6 router with built-in enterprise-grade security and ESG-friendly design—perfect for micro-businesses and home offices seeking fast, secure, and sustainable connectivity.

Zyxel BE11000 WiFi 7 Triple-Radio NebulaFlex Access Point – An WiFi 7 access point engineered for ultra-fast, interference-free connectivity and seamless cloud-based management—ideal for high-density modern workplaces.

Guiding players through this interactive experience is FuBear, Taiwan Excellence’s beloved mascot. Tech-savvy, energetic, and full of charm, FuBear reflects the spirit of Taiwan’s innovation and invites players to explore the joy of discovering great products through Power Flip Challenge.

Join the fun today at https://bit.ly/PowerFlip



About Taiwan Excellence

The Taiwan Excellence Awards were established in 1993 by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) to recognize and celebrate the exceptional achievements of Taiwan's most innovative products. Each year, eligible products go through a rigorous selection process that assesses their products based on four important factors: research and development, design, quality, and marketing with the key criterion of being Made in Taiwan.

The Taiwan Excellence mark has gained global recognition as a prestigious symbol of quality and design, effectively showcasing Taiwan's impressive product innovation. For more information, please visit https://www.taiwanexcellence.org/en.