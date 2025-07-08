AIA Announces Winners of the Third AIA Healthiest Schools Competition

Since its launch, AHS has expanded to eight Asia-Pacific markets, positively impacting thousands of students and educators across the region. At the heart of the programme is an engaging competition which incentivises schools to develop innovative initiatives that aim to improve healthy eating, active living, mental wellbeing, and sustainability in schools.
The 2024/25 competition drew a record number of entries, with each submission serving as a testament to the ingenuity of students and educators working together to drive sustainable behavioural change.
Stuart A. Spencer, AIA Group Chief Marketing Officer, said, “The AIA Healthiest Schools Competition is about recognising outstanding projects and sparking movements that create a positive impact reaching far beyond the classroom. This programme is a powerful manifestation of our Purpose of helping people live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.
“Congratulations to our overall Regional Winner, UPTD SD Negeri Papela from Indonesia, and to all our exceptional category winners. The success and growth of this programme is a tribute to the extraordinary commitment of schools, teachers, parents, and Ministries of Education across the region. Together, we are shaping a healthier future for the next generation.”
The winners were honoured at a vibrant regional awards ceremony in Da Nang, Vietnam, where a total prize pool of US$100,000 was awarded to support schools’ ongoing health and wellbeing initiatives.
Regional Winner – UPTD SD Negeri Papela, Indonesia
On the remote island of Rote Ndao in Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province, this small primary school turned trash into transformation. Facing a serious waste problem and low literacy levels, the students and teachers launched a project called “Ecolitera: The Trash Tells a Story”. They collected discarded plastic bottles, tyres, and household waste to create classroom furniture, literacy boards, school gardens, and fertilizer to support local farmers. The literacy boards contributed to a 70% improvement in reading and writing scores, while also fostering environmental awareness.
Category Winners
Health & Sustainability Award – Tessaban 1 Kittikachorn School, Thailand
The school addressed the challenges of air pollution by creating biodegradable products from fallen leaves. The initiative led to improved student nutrition, fitness, and a measurable drop in local pollution.
Mental Wellbeing Award – SMP Negeri 43 Bandung, Indonesia
Students developed a mobile app for anonymous bullying reports as well as emotional support resources. This helped create a safer, more inclusive school environment and improved student confidence.
Active Lifestyles Award – Jaffna Hindu College, Sri Lanka
The initiative created a bicycle rental system that ensured greater access for all students and fostered healthier habits across the community.
Healthy Eating Award – Happy Hollow National High School, the Philippines
The project combined organic farming, nutrition education, and vocational training with students growing their own food, improving diets, and gaining valuable life skills.
Looking Ahead
The 2025/26 AIA Healthiest Schools programme will include Australia, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Mainland China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam. To learn more about the programme, visit ahs.aia.com.