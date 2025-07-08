AIA Announces Winners of the Third AIA Healthiest Schools Competition

Since its launch, AHS has expanded to eight Asia-Pacific markets, positively impacting thousands of students and educators across the region. At the heart of the programme is an engaging competition which incentivises schools to develop innovative initiatives that aim to improve healthy eating, active living, mental wellbeing, and sustainability in schools.

The 2024/25 competition drew a record number of entries, with each submission serving as a testament to the ingenuity of students and educators working together to drive sustainable behavioural change.

Stuart A. Spencer, AIA Group Chief Marketing Officer, said, “The AIA Healthiest Schools Competition is about recognising outstanding projects and sparking movements that create a positive impact reaching far beyond the classroom. This programme is a powerful manifestation of our Purpose of helping people live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.