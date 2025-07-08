AP Thailand and Mitsubishi Estate: 12 Years of Strong Partnership in Delivering Quality Developments

AP Thailand PCL and Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd., two leading corporations from Thailand and Japan, mark 12 years of a successful partnership —  the industry’s only solid, long-lasting alliance, founded with a clear intention from day one: to work together in creating new value for Thai residences and delivering Cheevit Dee Dee Tee Lueak Eng Dai

  • 12 years – a testament to ‘trust’ and ‘vision’ that go beyond the term ‘joint venture’, decoded the one key difference— a business lesson that are more than just capital investment — but a jigsaw of success leading to the creation of quality residences
  • 1] Long-Term Joint Venture as a Strategic Differentiator – The one and only joint venture established as a company in Thailand – “Premium Residence Company Limited” — representing the ultimate unique difference that reflects long-term commitment. With registered capital of up to 12,619 million baht and a permanent Japanese team based in Thailand working side by side with AP — enabling close cross-cultural collaboration and shared growth
  • 2] Shared Knowledge - Enduring Capability – Daring to be open in every dimension, sharing in-depth knowledge to develop AP PRINCIPLES – The Principles of Living Quality: a guiding philosophy behind delivering quality of life in all dimensions. This principle is firmly embraced and practised by more than 3,000 AP team members, inspired by the wealth of knowledge distilled from over 100 years of Japanese experience including Five Eyes — Mitsubishi’s core values for residential development, inspiring us to relentlessly pursue the ongoing enhancement of our quality developments.
  • 3] From Capital to Industry - Wide Impact – Creating far-reaching economic opportunities through a partnership that has initiated up to 31 joint venture condominium projects, with a total value of up to Bht 137,000 million. This collaboration has generated employment and fostered an ecosystem involving over 100 partner companies within Thailand’s property and construction industries
  • Every difference aims to elevate the meaning of ‘living quality’ — going beyond aesthetics to deliver real, tangible quality that customers can truly experience in every AP project. Together, the two organisations continue to piece together the jigsaw of success, creating something greater than the term ‘joint venture’ could ever express.
  • For updates on all new single detached home, twin home, townhome and condominium projects from AP throughout 2025, click http://apth.ly/APThai25

Bangkok (8 July 2025) – Mr. Anuphong Assavabhokhin, Chief Executive Officer of AP Thailand Public Company Limited, stated on the occasion of the 12th year of the successful business partnership between Mitsubishi Estate and AP Thailand that this moment marks a profound source of pride for AP Thailand, dating back to the beginning of the partnership in 2014. At that time, it was a significant challenge for us to initiate a cross-border partnership. However, with the commitment of both organisations — who share the same vision of seeking a ‘true business ally’ — one ready to drive long-term growth rather than pursue short-term gains, we believed that without shared vision and values, no partnership, regardless of its scale, can truly endure.

Mr. Anuphong Assavabhokhin, Chief Executive Officer of AP Thailand Public Company Limited

The success we have achieved stems from a deep understanding of our shared mission: to deliver good living quality to people by combining the specialised expertise of both parties. Our common goal is to make ‘Cheevit Dee Dee Tee Lueak Eng Dai’ a reality for the Thai people. We are particularly committed to developing and elevating AP PRINCIPLES – The Principles of Living Quality, which serve as AP’s core philosophy in delivering a good quality of life in all dimensions. Inspired by the Five Eyes — the Core Values behind Mitsubishi Estate Group’s approach to quality residential development — we have adapted these principles to align with the context of the Thai property market, enabling us to drive our projects towards truly international standards.

“Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. is special not only because of its corporate scale and global experience, but also due to its visionary leadership. They have been a constant source of inspiration for the AP team, keeping us motivated to deliver Cheevit Dee Dee Tee Lueak Eng Dai — through next-level products and services.” — Anuphong Assavabhokhin

Over the past 12 years, many positive developments have taken place — not just in terms of business success, but as a testament to the ‘trust’ and ‘shared vision’ that have made our two organisations the only enduring, solid business partnership in Thailand’s real estate industry. None of this could have been achieved if we had viewed this cooperation as merely a ‘joint venture’. From the beginning, both our organisations have been committed to creating true value — from visionary investment and the sharing of specialised knowledge to the elevation of residential standards and the development of the next generation of talent. All these elements are pieces of a jigsaw of success — seamlessly connected, deeply meaningful, and reflective of our shared purpose. AP Thailand and Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. will continue working hand in hand to create lasting, sustainable value for people’s lives.

Mr. Yuji Okamoto, Managing Director, Mitsubishi Estate (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Mr. Yuji Okamoto, Managing Director, Mitsubishi Estate (Thailand) Co., Ltd., on behalf of the joint venture company and Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd., stated that Mitsubishi Estate and AP Thailand have continuously worked together over the years. We are very pleased to have formed a business partnership with AP Thailand — a leading property developer in Thailand, recognised for its expertise and robust systems in talent development, quality, innovation, and technology.

“AP’s working philosophy closely aligns with Mitsubishi Estate’s Brand Slogan of ‘A Love for People, A Love for City’. We believe this shared slogan will lead to the creation of new value for the Thai people.” — Mr. Yuji Okamoto reaffirmed that his commitment from day one remains unchanged today.

The success achieved over the years is the result of a shared goal that both our organisations agreed upon from day one. We have developed a deep mutual understanding of each other’s corporate cultures and philosophies, along with continuous support for the exchange of knowledge and the advancement of new residential innovations. Notably, the ‘Five Eyes concept — a core value in enhancing living quality, drawn from the extensive historical expertise of the Mitsubishi Estate Group. - We are proud to pass this knowledge on to the AP Thailand team. This knowledge has helped AP Thailand further advance its philosophy of delivering living quality that truly meets the diverse needs of Thai people in all dimensions. None of this would have been possible if our collaboration had been limited to a project-by-project basis.

In the opinion of a Japanese property developer, Thailand is a country with strong potential for growth in the property market — particularly in the city condominium sector, which has continued to perform well despite factors impacting consumer confidence. On the other hand, joint venture condominium projects between AP Thailand and Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. over the past 12 years have been successful as expected. This reflects the confidence customers have in product quality and the professionalism of AP Thailand’s team.

We are very proud to contribute to Thai society through our joint venture with a strong and reliable partner like AP Thailand, and we remain committed to working together to deliver long-term value as a leading Japanese company in Thailand.

Getting to know Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. – Japan’s Legendary Property Giant

When speaking of Japan’s leading real estate companies with a global presence, Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. is inevitably one of the first names that comes to mind. With over a century of history as a company of Mitsubishi Estate Group, the company stands as a powerhouse in both domestic and international property markets. Mitsubishi Estate’s strengths extend far beyond its ownership of prime land in the heart of Tokyo. With more than 100 years of experience in property development in Japan, the company has cultivated deep expertise that has been successfully applied to global markets — including the United States, the United Kingdom, and across Asia — through a network of well-managed subsidiaries.

The Mitsubishi Estate Group, including Mitsubishi Estate Property Management Co., Ltd., possesses extensive experience and deep expertise in real estate project management, especially in the condominium business. Mitsubishi Jisho Community has managed over 300,000 condominium units and leverages its long-accumulated knowledge and experience to develop a wide range of services covering safety and various amenities.

As of the end of FY 2024, Mitsubishi Estate reported revenues of over 1,579 billion JPY from all lines of business, including property development, further underscoring its strength and leadership in delivering world-class quality residences.

#APThaiบริษัทอสังหาอันดับ1 #APxMitsubishiEstate #APTHAI #ชีวิตดีๆที่เลือกเองได้ #APxMEC12YearOfPartnership #APPrinciples #APSharingStrengthLivingQuality #APLivingQuality #APCondo #APHome #APTownhome #บ้านแฝดAP

For updates on all new single detached home, twin home, townhome and condominium projects from AP throughout 2025, click http://apth.ly/APThai25

“AP Thailand – Cheevit Dee Dee Tee Lueak Eng Dai”

