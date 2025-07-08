AP Thailand and Mitsubishi Estate: 12 Years of Strong Partnership in Delivering Quality Developments

Over the past 12 years, many positive developments have taken place — not just in terms of business success, but as a testament to the ‘trust’ and ‘shared vision’ that have made our two organisations the only enduring, solid business partnership in Thailand’s real estate industry. None of this could have been achieved if we had viewed this cooperation as merely a ‘joint venture’. From the beginning, both our organisations have been committed to creating true value — from visionary investment and the sharing of specialised knowledge to the elevation of residential standards and the development of the next generation of talent. All these elements are pieces of a jigsaw of success — seamlessly connected, deeply meaningful, and reflective of our shared purpose. AP Thailand and Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. will continue working hand in hand to create lasting, sustainable value for people’s lives.

Mr. Yuji Okamoto, Managing Director, Mitsubishi Estate (Thailand) Co., Ltd., on behalf of the joint venture company and Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd., stated that Mitsubishi Estate and AP Thailand have continuously worked together over the years. We are very pleased to have formed a business partnership with AP Thailand — a leading property developer in Thailand, recognised for its expertise and robust systems in talent development, quality, innovation, and technology.

“AP’s working philosophy closely aligns with Mitsubishi Estate’s Brand Slogan of ‘A Love for People, A Love for City’. We believe this shared slogan will lead to the creation of new value for the Thai people.” — Mr. Yuji Okamoto reaffirmed that his commitment from day one remains unchanged today.

The success achieved over the years is the result of a shared goal that both our organisations agreed upon from day one. We have developed a deep mutual understanding of each other’s corporate cultures and philosophies, along with continuous support for the exchange of knowledge and the advancement of new residential innovations. Notably, the ‘Five Eyes concept — a core value in enhancing living quality, drawn from the extensive historical expertise of the Mitsubishi Estate Group. - We are proud to pass this knowledge on to the AP Thailand team. This knowledge has helped AP Thailand further advance its philosophy of delivering living quality that truly meets the diverse needs of Thai people in all dimensions. None of this would have been possible if our collaboration had been limited to a project-by-project basis.

In the opinion of a Japanese property developer, Thailand is a country with strong potential for growth in the property market — particularly in the city condominium sector, which has continued to perform well despite factors impacting consumer confidence. On the other hand, joint venture condominium projects between AP Thailand and Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. over the past 12 years have been successful as expected. This reflects the confidence customers have in product quality and the professionalism of AP Thailand’s team.

We are very proud to contribute to Thai society through our joint venture with a strong and reliable partner like AP Thailand, and we remain committed to working together to deliver long-term value as a leading Japanese company in Thailand.

Getting to know Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. – Japan’s Legendary Property Giant

When speaking of Japan’s leading real estate companies with a global presence, Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. is inevitably one of the first names that comes to mind. With over a century of history as a company of Mitsubishi Estate Group, the company stands as a powerhouse in both domestic and international property markets. Mitsubishi Estate’s strengths extend far beyond its ownership of prime land in the heart of Tokyo. With more than 100 years of experience in property development in Japan, the company has cultivated deep expertise that has been successfully applied to global markets — including the United States, the United Kingdom, and across Asia — through a network of well-managed subsidiaries.

The Mitsubishi Estate Group, including Mitsubishi Estate Property Management Co., Ltd., possesses extensive experience and deep expertise in real estate project management, especially in the condominium business. Mitsubishi Jisho Community has managed over 300,000 condominium units and leverages its long-accumulated knowledge and experience to develop a wide range of services covering safety and various amenities.

As of the end of FY 2024, Mitsubishi Estate reported revenues of over 1,579 billion JPY from all lines of business, including property development, further underscoring its strength and leadership in delivering world-class quality residences.

