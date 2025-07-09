RATCH Group supports carbon neutral activities with 40 tonnes of carbon credits for Executive Programme in Energy Literacy

RATCH Group Public Company Limited has donated 40 tonnes of CO2 equivalent (tCO2eq) credits from its energy efficiency improvement project, which involved replacing lighting with LED bulbs at the Ratchaburi Power Plant. The donation supports the carbon neutral activities of the 21st batch of Executive Programme in Energy Literacy for a Sustainable Future at the Thailand Energy Academy.
On this occasion, Mr Prasert Sinsukprasert, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy, presented a certificate of acknowledgement to Mrs Wadeerat Charoencoop, Chief Financial Officer at RATCH Group Public Company Limited.
The energy efficiency improvement project, which involved replacing lighting at the Ratchaburi Power Plant, was conducted by RATCH Group and its subsidiary, Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Company Limited. This project included the installation of 6,577 energy-efficient light bulbs at the thermal power plant and combined-cycle power plant as part of the company’s energy-saving measures under Ratchaburi Electricity Generating’s energy-saving policy.
The project, registered under Thailand Voluntary Emission Reduction Programme (T-VER) in 2018, has successfully reduced greenhouse gas emissions by a total of 3,064 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent. The initiative also aligns with the company’s broader efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.