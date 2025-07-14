Refilling Rice Bowls, Refueling the Mind: How food security offers the key to achieving Zero Hunger

These were the stark figures that captured headlines upon the publication of SOFI 2024 (State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World report for 2024) by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). But this entirely reasonable focus on the most vulnerable may have risked a broader concern escaping the attention of many: that an estimated 2.33 billion people regularly lack access to adequate food, which means almost 30% of the world's population is moderately or severely food insecure.
Furthermore, according to a 2024 report by UNICEF on global child poverty, one in four children suffers from severe food shortages, with their daily intake confined to no more than two food groups, and of those affected 200 million are aged below five. In Thailand, this applies to 10% of children in that age group, prompting the country's UNICEF Representative, Ms Kyungsun Kim to voice her concerns over the irreversible consequences this situation poses for children, to the detriment of not only their physical growth and wellbeing but also their cognitive and emotional development.
Such concerns were compounded by the results of the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS), conducted in Thailand three years ago by the National Statistical Office and UNICEF. It found that only 29% of infants were breastfed, and among children under five, 13% experienced stunted growth and 7% were classed as being wasted as a result of poor nutrient intake or disease. Such data is especially liable to shock most Thais: in a country often referred to as 'the kitchen of the world', there is an appalling paradox when inequality is so pervasive as to determine whether children will receive any breakfast or lunch.
In 2015 Thailand joined 192 other United Nations member states in committing to 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030. Taken together these goals are intended to spur countries into better addressing the social, economic and environmental challenges facing the world. The second of the SDGs is concerned with food, setting the following targets for the end of the decade: ending hunger, achieving food security, improving nutrition standards, and promoting sustainable agriculture practices.
As a means of addressing the harsh realities of food insecurity as well as the ambitious demands of SDG #2, please consider the following as potential starting points for a collective approach to taking decisive action:
Turning our attention to possible solutions, the credo "Full stomachs mean full minds" inspires my faith in the private sector's capability to help ensure future generations grow up with the spectre of hunger consigned to the past:
A successful example of this kind of collaboration is the Eggs for Lunch project led by Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF) with the Charoen Pokphand for Rural Lives Development Foundation. This provides schools with chicken coops to teach students to view the hens as assets, laying eggs that are sent to the school kitchen to be ingredients in school lunches. They learn important farming practices as well as the management skills necessary to ensure the supply of enough eggs to meet the school's needs. Excess eggs can be sold to local shops or to the general public, with the income being invested back into the project. Now in its 37th year, there are 1,018 schools participating in the scheme, benefiting over 220,000 students. Moreover, it has helped the average annual consumption of eggs - as well as the vital proteins they contain - to increase from 156 to 276 per person, a rise of 77 per cent.
This is clearly a matter for which resolution will only be possible by addressing the root causes of hunger and child malnutrition, and specifically by seeking ways of increasing food security in every corner of the world. Responsibility for this should not lie with just one person, body or agency, but rather in the formation of a collective mission. Within this, every sector would be represented through a close collaboration between public bodies and private businesses. Such a concerted approach has the potential to devise, implement and monitor the necessary mechanisms to connect farms with communities and schools.
Genuine, lasting solutions to our biggest challenges require us to look beyond the provision of aid as a response to suffering. We will most likely need to come to terms with the greater level of investment this entails, but the prospect of laying a pathway towards food security for every child makes this a truly worthwhile cause.
Never going without a meal lets us look to the future with an undiminished capacity.
References:
https://www.sdgmove.com/2024/08/09/fao-food-security-and-nutrition-report/
https://www.sdgmove.com/2024/06/07/child-food-poverty-unicef/