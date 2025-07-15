AIS, GULF, and Highland Research and Development Institute Unite for “Green Energy Green Network for Thais” at Thailand Research Symposium 2025



Empowering Thailand's Highland Communities with Sustainable Solutions

Across Thailand, many remote and rural villages still lack digital access and basic infrastructure. The “Green Energy Green Network for Thais” initiative, now in its second year, directly tackles these challenges by supporting communities in highland with by providing the sustainable infrastructure and green technology.

What began with two prototype villages has grown to include 12 villages of highland areas in 2025, with an ambitious target of 30 villages over the next five years. The campaign integrates renewable energy, clean water systems, and digital connectivity to create digital inclusion, self-reliant, eco-friendly communities and lead to equality.