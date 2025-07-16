AP Thailand appoints ‘Ratchayud Nunthachotsophol’ as President to drive AP’s industry leadership efforts to deliver ‘Cheevit Dee Dee Tee Lueak Eng Dai’

In his new role, Mr. Ratchayud will build on AP’s vision of ‘Cheevit Dee Dee Tee Lueak Eng Dai’ to drive the company towards its goal of becoming Thailand’s No. 1 property developer. AP is targeting sales of Bht 55,000 million and total revenues, including 100% of joint venture contributions, of Bht 52,900 million. This year, the company plans to launch 42 new projects worth a combined Bht 65,000 million. These include 15 single detached home projects worth Bht 26,500 million, 18 townhome and twin home projects worth Bht 15,000 million,

6 condominium projects worth Bht 20,200 million, and 3 provincial projects worth Bht 3,300 million. When combined with its ongoing developments, AP Thailand will have over 200 projects available for sale across Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

Mr. Pichet Vipavasuphakorn who previously held the position of Managing Director, has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer. He will now jointly oversee the company’s operations alongside Mr. Anuphong Assavabhokhin, who also serves as Chief Executive Officer.



AP PRINCIPLES – A philosophy for delivering quality of life in every dimension, empowering everyone to have ‘Cheevit Dee Dee Tee Lueak Eng Dai’. For updates on all new single detached home, twin home, townhome and condo projects from AP throughout 2025, click http://apth.ly/APThai25

