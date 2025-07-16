AP Thailand appoints ‘Ratchayud Nunthachotsophol’ as President to drive AP’s industry leadership efforts to deliver ‘Cheevit Dee Dee Tee Lueak Eng Dai’

Bangkok (16 Jul 25) – The Board of Directors of AP Thailand Public Company Limited has appointed Mr. Ratchayud Nunthachotsophol as President of AP Thailand Public Company Limited, as part of its strategic plan to further strengthen business operations and enhance long-term sustainability, while reinforcing its ambition to become Thailand’s No. 1 property developer. The appointment aligns with the company’s vision, ‘Cheevit Dee Dee Tee Lueak Eng Dai’, reflecting AP Thailand’s commitment to creating and delivering a high quality of life, guided by AP PRINCIPLES – The Principles of Living Quality – a philosophy that ensures excellence in every aspect of living. This guiding principle inspires more than 3,000 employees across the company to continuously develop, design and deliver quality residential projects and after-sales services that allow homeowners to live with peace of mind.
Mr. Ratchayud Nunthachotsophol brings over 25 years of experience in property development with AP Thailand. Over the course of his career, he has held a wide range of senior leadership roles across the AP Group. He previously served as the Chief Business Group – Single Detached Home, managing every stage of the development process—from sourcing new land to enhance competitiveness, to overseeing construction quality, sales, property transfers, and final inspections prior to ownership transfer. In addition, Mr. Ratchayud has led several other key functions within the AP Group, including Customer Care, where he handled complaint management; the Call Centre, providing prospective buyers with initial project information; as well as after-sales service operations and leadership of SMART - property management company.
In his new role, Mr. Ratchayud will build on AP’s vision of ‘Cheevit Dee Dee Tee Lueak Eng Dai’ to drive the company towards its goal of becoming Thailand’s No. 1 property developer. AP is targeting sales of Bht 55,000 million and total revenues, including 100% of joint venture contributions, of Bht 52,900 million. This year, the company plans to launch 42 new projects worth a combined Bht 65,000 million. These include 15 single detached home projects worth Bht 26,500 million, 18 townhome and twin home projects worth Bht 15,000 million,
6 condominium projects worth Bht 20,200 million, and 3 provincial projects worth Bht 3,300 million. When combined with its ongoing developments, AP Thailand will have over 200 projects available for sale across Bangkok and surrounding provinces.
Mr. Pichet Vipavasuphakorn who previously held the position of Managing Director, has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer. He will now jointly oversee the company’s operations alongside Mr. Anuphong Assavabhokhin, who also serves as Chief Executive Officer.
AP PRINCIPLES – A philosophy for delivering quality of life in every dimension, empowering everyone to have ‘Cheevit Dee Dee Tee Lueak Eng Dai’. For updates on all new single detached home, twin home, townhome and condo projects from AP throughout 2025, click http://apth.ly/APThai25
