Thailand Participates in the High-Level Ministerial Segment at COP15, Demonstrating Its Commitment to Protecting and Restoring Wetlands for the Future

The Thai delegation was led by Mr. Prasert Sirinapaporn, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and Mr. Opas Thawon, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Water Resources, as the Deputy Head of Delegation and representatives from the Department of Water Resources, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, and the Land Development Department.

On 24 July 2025, Thailand participated in the High-Level Ministerial Segment, chaired by H.E. Mr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe. This meeting aimed to facilitate knowledge exchange, shape future management directions, and accelerate sustainable wetland conservation and wise uses across all member countries.