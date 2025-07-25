Thailand Participates in the High-Level Ministerial Segment at COP15, Demonstrating Its Commitment to Protecting and Restoring Wetlands for the Future

The Thai delegation was led by Mr. Prasert Sirinapaporn, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and Mr. Opas Thawon, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Water Resources, as the Deputy Head of Delegation and representatives from the Department of Water Resources, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, and the Land Development Department.
On 24 July 2025, Thailand participated in the High-Level Ministerial Segment, chaired by H.E. Mr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe. This meeting aimed to facilitate knowledge exchange, shape future management directions, and accelerate sustainable wetland conservation and wise uses across all member countries.
Thailand reaffirmed its commitment to the Ramsar Convention by implementing various measures—such as designation of new Ramsar Sites, integrating wetland database, engaging local communities, and developing climate adaptation strategies that sustain wetland ecosystems in a balanced and resilient way. All these efforts fall within an international cooperation framework, benefiting the environment, economy, and society in the long term.
Moreover, Thailand endorsed the Victoria Falls Declaration, which emphasizes the importance of wetlands, the challenges of conservation and restoration, and the global threats leading to wetland loss. The Declaration calls for strengthened policy and legal frameworks, synergies among environmental agreements, and promotion of sustainable wetland use, restoration, and conservation.