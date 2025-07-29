True Corporation Unveils Enhanced 5G Experience with DSS Technology, Upgraded First in Thonglor

The key benefit of DSS is based on its real-time spectrum allocation flexibility. For example, in situations where 5G users are densely concentrated in a particular area, DSS technology can allocate the entire 2600 MHz band for optimal 5G performance. However, if circumstances change and 4G users increase in the same area, the system will flexibly adjust the 2600 MHz spectrum proportion to accommodate increased 4G demand, responding to customer needs in real time. This ensures that spectrum allocation is optimized according to the usage demands of both 5G and 4G users at any given time.

Furthermore, True Corporation’s acquisition of 70 MHz of the 2300 MHz spectrum to enhance its spectrum portfolio enables the use of the 2300 MHz mid-band spectrum for 4G services, while preserving the full potential of the 2600 MHz band for 5G. As a result, both 5G and 4G users will experience superior network performance, going beyond previous limits.

True Corporation selected Thonglor as the first location for full-performance 5G service with DSS technology, as it is one of Bangkok’s high-potential neighborhoods, seamlessly integrating business, lifestyle, and urban living. It serves as an international experience hub, highly popular among young professionals, businesspeople, and expatriates.

Mr. Sigve Brekke, Group CEO of True Corporation Public Company Limited, along with a team of network engineers and specialists, conducted an on-site inspection in Thonglor to test and monitor the use of 5G with DSS technology firsthand, ahead of True Corporation’s continued efforts to expand the development of high-performance 5G and 4G upgrades to targeted areas across the country.