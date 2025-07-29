Walailak University's School of Political Science and Public Administration hosted the Inter-Asia Cultural Studies Conference 2025

The event, themed “Geo‑Social Connection: The Continuing Journey of Critical Inquiry,” was hosted by the School of Political Science and Public Administration, in collaboration with the Center of Geosocial and Cultural Research for Sustainable Development and the Inter‑Asia Cultural Studies Society at The Twin Lotus Hotel, Nakhon Si Thammarat Province.

The event aimed to foster critical dialogue across disciplines, promote international academic collaboration, and explore the evolving cultural, political, and social dynamics across and beyond Asia. It drew more than 500 scholars from 15 countries across Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Australia. Presence at the opening ceremony was (from left) Asst. Prof. Surat Khompot (Acting Vice Dean), Asst. Prof. Dr. Siriporn Somboonboorana (Conference Chair), Dr. Andy Chih‑Ming Wang (Chair of the IACS Society), Asst. Prof. Dr. Thiti Jamkajornkeiat (University of Victoria), and Dr. Tipaya Peungcharoenkun (Organizing Committee Member).