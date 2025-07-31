Nestopa Celebrates 2 Years of Growth with Singapore Launch and Expansion of the Nestopa Thailand Digital Property Awards 2025

Kevin Speakman, Founder and CEO of Nestopa Co., Ltd., shared:

“From the beginning, we envisioned Nestopa as more than a listing site. It’s the first portal in Thailand to use AI to enhance agent productivity — including tools like our automated property description generator. We've also supported developers through agent-focused events and end-to-end marketing services.”

Today, 62% of Nestopa’s user base remains in Thailand, but international interest continues to grow — particularly from Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Regional markets including India, Singapore, and Indonesia are also showing rising engagement, underscoring Nestopa’s increasing role as a cross-border property platform.

“We’re continuing to expand our footprint after launching in the UAE in 2024 and now Singapore in 2025 — one of Asia’s most competitive premium property markets,” Kevin added.