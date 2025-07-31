Nestopa Celebrates 2 Years of Growth with Singapore Launch and Expansion of the Nestopa Thailand Digital Property Awards 2025

Bangkok, July 30, 2025 – Nestopa.com, a next-generation real estate technology platform, is celebrating its second anniversary with a major milestone: the official launch of its Singapore platform. This follows the successful debut of the Nestopa Thailand Digital Property Awards 2025, launched in Q2 to recognize excellence across Thailand’s real estate sector — with the digital award rollout currently in progress.
Founded in April 2023, Nestopa was created to elevate the standard of real estate portals in Thailand — aiming to set a new benchmark in user experience, smart technology, and data transparency, inspired by global best practices.
Kevin Speakman, Founder and CEO of Nestopa Co., Ltd., shared:
“From the beginning, we envisioned Nestopa as more than a listing site. It’s the first portal in Thailand to use AI to enhance agent productivity — including tools like our automated property description generator. We've also supported developers through agent-focused events and end-to-end marketing services.”
Today, 62% of Nestopa’s user base remains in Thailand, but international interest continues to grow — particularly from Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Regional markets including India, Singapore, and Indonesia are also showing rising engagement, underscoring Nestopa’s increasing role as a cross-border property platform.
“We’re continuing to expand our footprint after launching in the UAE in 2024 and now Singapore in 2025 — one of Asia’s most competitive premium property markets,” Kevin added.
Pattaraporn Teerasataporn, Co-founder and Co-CEO, commented:
“The emergence of Generative AI is reshaping how industries operate — and real estate is no exception. Buyers and investors are increasingly relying on tools like ChatGPT and AI-powered search to guide their decisions. This shift demands that developers and agencies enhance their visibility within these new AI ecosystems. Nestopa supports this transformation through end-to-end SEO services, including SEO-optimized websites, content strategy, and technical enhancements — alongside performance-driven lead generation campaigns and curated business matchmaking events. Together, these solutions ensure real estate brands remain discoverable, relevant, and competitive in an AI-first world.”
The Nestopa Thailand Digital Property Awards 2025 were launched to spotlight outstanding performance in Thai real estate — from trusted leaders to rising stars. While the digital award assets are still being rolled out, the program has already received strong support from across the industry.
As Nestopa marks two years of growth, the company remains committed to driving innovation and fostering strategic partnerships to support the real estate industry both in Thailand and internationally.