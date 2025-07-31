BTS Group Candle Lighting Ceremony in Honor of His Majesty the King

THURSDAY, JULY 31, 2025

To commemorate the 73rd birthday of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua, on 28 July 2025, BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited or BTS Group held a name-signing ceremony and candle lighting ceremony.

The event was presided over by Mr. Keeree Kanjanapas, Chairman of the BTS Group, along with Mr. Kavin Kanjanapas, CEO of the BTS Group.

BTS Group Candle Lighting Ceremony in Honor of His Majesty the King

BTS Group Candle Lighting Ceremony in Honor of His Majesty the King

BTS Group Candle Lighting Ceremony in Honor of His Majesty the King

The ceremony was attended by board members, the executive committee, and BTS Group employees, who collectively paid homage to His Majesty the King. Following a speech by the Chairman paying tribute to His Majesty the King, all participants joined in singing the Royal Anthem and the “Sadudee Chom Racha” hymn of praise at the BTS Skywalk at National Stadium Station.

BTS Group Candle Lighting Ceremony in Honor of His Majesty the King

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy