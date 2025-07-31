Carabao Kanzou Wins Prestigious "Taste Innovation Award" at THAIFEX–Anuga Asia 2025, Reinforcing Beverage Innovation Leadership

This event stands as one of the largest international food and beverage trade shows in the Asian region. This prestigious award underscores Carabao Group’s unwavering commitment to developing beverages that seamlessly blend exceptional taste, health-focused innovation, and product design reflecting a world-class brand image.
Carabao Kanzou is an energy drink born from cutting-edge Japanese innovation. It stands out by integrating valuable key ingredients: Turmeric, renowned for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, and Liver Extract, which effectively aids in boosting energy and revitalizing the body. By combining these benefits into a single bottle, Carabao Kanzou offers a complete choice for consumers seeking both refreshment and nutritional value.
Success Beyond Taste: Affirming World-Class Brand Potential
The "Taste Innovation Award" received by Carabao Kanzou is not merely a recognition of the drink's unique and outstanding flavor. It also emphatically reinforces Carabao Group's strong potential as a pioneer in developing products that align with contemporary health trends and consumer demands. This success encompasses both proven health benefits and the creation of a modern, memorable brand image on an international scale.
A Significant Step Towards Becoming a World-Class Product and Brand
This achievement marks another pivotal step in elevating the Carabao brand on the global stage. Driven by a steadfast vision to create "World-Class Products" and a "World-Class Brand," Carabao Group continues its relentless pursuit of strengthening and sustaining the Thai brand globally, with the aim of delivering quality products to consumers worldwide.