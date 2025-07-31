Carabao Kanzou Wins Prestigious "Taste Innovation Award" at THAIFEX–Anuga Asia 2025, Reinforcing Beverage Innovation Leadership

This event stands as one of the largest international food and beverage trade shows in the Asian region. This prestigious award underscores Carabao Group’s unwavering commitment to developing beverages that seamlessly blend exceptional taste, health-focused innovation, and product design reflecting a world-class brand image.

Carabao Kanzou is an energy drink born from cutting-edge Japanese innovation. It stands out by integrating valuable key ingredients: Turmeric, renowned for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, and Liver Extract, which effectively aids in boosting energy and revitalizing the body. By combining these benefits into a single bottle, Carabao Kanzou offers a complete choice for consumers seeking both refreshment and nutritional value.