BTS Group hosted 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The meeting was presided over by Mr. Keeree Kanjanapas, Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Executive Committee, along with Mr. Kavin Kanjanapas, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer. The Board of Directors and senior executives were also in full attendance.

During the meeting, the Company presented its operating results for the fiscal year 2024/25, ending 31 March 2025. The Company successfully returned to profitability, recording a net profit of THB 2,117 million, a significant increase of 140.4% from the previous year’s net loss of THB 5,241 million. Total revenue reached THB 28,998 million, reflecting an 18.9% increase or THB 4,616 million growth year over year.

The shareholders also approved the transfer of THB 178.0 million from the legal reserves and THB 5,671.3 million from the share premium account to offset the Company’s accumulated losses totaling THB 5,849.4 million, based on the Company’s separate financial statements as of 31 March 2025. Following this transaction, the Company will have no accumulated losses in its separate financial statements. The adjustment does not affect the Company’s total shareholders’ equity, with the remaining share premium balance standing at THB 6,202.7 million.