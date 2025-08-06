True Corporation Reports Net Profit of THB 2.0 Bn for Q225, Marking Second Consecutive Quarter of Profitability

For the second quarter of 2025, total operating expenses excluding depreciation and amortization declined 8.0% year on year. Network cost declined 7.0% year on year driven by lower electricity tariff and savings on account of network modernization. Selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) declined 12.4% year on year benefitted by realization of synergies from organization modernization and commercial initiatives. Through integration of performance management framework with focus on sustainable profitability and strong financial discipline, True Corporation continues to keep operating expenses well controlled.

True Corporation recorded an EBITDA improvement of THB 5.5 billion since the amalgamation. Reported EBITDA for the second quarter improved 2.6% year on year while declining 1.2% from the previous quarter, adversely impacted by the decline in topline on account of one-time network outage incident and lower domestic roaming revenue. Normalize EBITDA remained stable from the previous quarter. EBITDA continued to be benefited by lower operating expenses driven by realization of synergies, operational efficiencies, and financial discipline. EBITDA to service revenue improved by 2.2 percentage points year on year to 60.8% for the second quarter of 2025. The leverage of True Corporation reached 4.0x at the end of Q225, registering a reduction of 0.7x from the previous year and 0.1x from the previous quarter.

For the second quarter of 2025, True Corporation reported net profit after tax of THB 2.0 billion. True Corporation recorded costs from one-time items amounting to THB 2.5 billion pertaining to impairment of assets related to network modernization and 850 MHz shutdown. Normalized for one-time effects and tax gain in Q225 of THB 368 million, net profit after tax amounted to THB 4.2 billion. CAPEX for the second quarter of 2025 amounted to THB 7.2 billion, of which almost half was integration cost pertaining to network modernization.”

Taking into consideration the macroeconomic headwinds facing Thailand during 2025, the downward revision of the Country’s GDP outlook, and the impact of the one-time network outage incident on mobile service revenue, the Management of True Corporation has revised the guidance of FY 2025. The Management now expects to deliver flat to 1% year on year growth in service revenue excluding interconnection and domestic roaming with NT while EBITDA is expected to improve between 7 – 8% for the full year. CAPEX guidance remains unchanged at THB 28 to 30 billion for 2025. The Company expects to remain profitable for the full year of 2025 on a reported basis.



Key Financial Indicators for Q225

Service revenue excluding IC: THB 41.1 billion, declining 1.1% YoY and 0.6% QoQ

EBITDA: THB 25.0 billion, increasing by 2.6% YoY while declining 1.2% QoQ

EBITDA margin (to service revenue): 60.8%

Net profit After Tax (NPAT): THB 2.0 billion, THB 4.2 billion (normalized for one-time effects)



About True Corporation

