NEO Unlocks the Heart of Every \"Mom\": From Everyday Essentials to Innovations that Build Value and Connection

FRIDAY, AUGUST 08, 2025

NEO precisely addresses the diverse needs of "moms" across all generations: from seasoned matriarchs and modern mothers balancing personal and family life, to the devoted parents of beloved pets.

In a rapidly evolving world where consumer needs grow increasingly complex, sustaining leadership and capturing hearts long-term is a formidable challenge. Yet, NEO Corporate has demonstrably proven its success in its mission to be an innovative FMCG company that elevates daily quality of life for consumers. This is particularly evident with "women" – the vital core of every family, often embodying the multifaceted role of "mother." Through a comprehensive portfolio of brands and product series, NEO precisely addresses the diverse needs of "moms" across all generations: from seasoned matriarchs and modern mothers balancing personal and family life, to the devoted parents of beloved pets.

Patama Thakolsri, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Commercial at NEO Corporate Public Company Limited, reveals the strategic insight driving their approach – one that not only differentiates but also inspires in today's fiercely competitive FMCG market. "We've always believed that innovation transcends mere product development; it's about crafting solutions that enrich consumers' daily lives. This conviction drives us to dedicate over 180 days annually to intensive market research and study. We go beyond general surveys, delving deep into every need, every latent problem, and every consumer motivation within specific groups. This deep dive allows us to leverage these insights for the development of highly targeted products and marketing strategies."

"This meticulous approach is precisely why NEO consistently sets trends. We pioneered the market for fabric starch, blazed a trail in organic offerings, and today, we are among the first to earnestly lead the charge in products for the Silver Age and Pet Parent segments. We can confidently claim the title of 'Segment Creator' across every segment because we consistently provide the 'answer' to what consumers might not even realize they're seeking," Patama affirmed.


From Insight to Innovation: Decoding the "Asian Woman" and the Sustainability Imperative

The "Voice of the Consumer: Sustainability 2024" research by Euromonitor unequivocally highlights that over 70% of Asian women prioritize products that are safe, chemical-free, and environmentally friendly. Concurrently, 51% seek products specifically tailored to their personalized needs.

These profound insights are actively integrated by NEO into product development, utilizing safe ingredients and environmentally conscious designs. This includes formulating naturally biodegradable products, pioneering packaging that incorporates recycled plastic to minimize virgin plastic consumption, and establishing a clear Carbon Neutral Roadmap.

When "Premium" Signifies Tangible Value, Not Just Price

Over the past 2-3 years, NEO has vigorously pursued an Innovation-led Premiumization strategy. This involves accelerating growth within the Premium Mass and Premium segments by elevating product quality through superior innovation – encompassing ingredients, efficacy, design, and user experience – thereby creating a distinct advantage over the general mass market.

"Today's consumers, particularly mothers, are no longer content with 'essential products' that merely fulfill basic needs. They seek premium quality at an accessible price point. A significant number of consumers are increasingly willing to invest in and spend on a better quality of life, enhanced health, and greater convenience derived from products that genuinely understand their unique requirements," Patama elaborated.

For 2025, NEO initially aimed to launch 150-200 new products and develop existing ones. Remarkably, in just the first half of the year, they have already launched over 200 SKUs and generated 2,589 million baht in revenue in the first quarter, significantly exceeding strategic expectations.

Understanding Every Nuance of "Motherhood" – NEO's Deciphering Prowess

NEO's distinction as a "Segment Creator" stems from its profound ability to interpret the needs of "moms" across each generation and to develop innovative products that precisely address specific group requirements.

  • The Heart of Silver Age Moms (Baby Boomers): Addressing concerns about odor and sensitive skin with D-nee Deluxe, which utilizes Japanese persimmon extract for odor elimination and gentle care. This demographic represents a high-spending customer base that values quality and safety above all.
  • The Heart of Gen X Moms: The family's bedrock, demanding impeccable cleanliness and enduring fragrance. Fineline Plus Series and BeNice Shower Gel Anti-Pollution feature 'PolluStop' innovation, exclusive to BeNice, providing skin protection from particles smaller than PM 2.5, blending active natural ingredients, and reducing bacterial buildup. This fosters a sense of warmth and confidence, enabling them to expertly care for their entire family.
  • The Heart of Gen Y Moms: Navigating a fast-paced lifestyle while prioritizing both their children's and their own well-being. D-nee Organic, a gentle baby laundry detergent with natural ingredients and Quick Rinse technology, conserves water, simplifying childcare. For mothers themselves, BeNice Perfume Shower Gel offers a luxurious bathing experience with long-lasting glowing skin, imbuing every day with a special feeling.
  • The Heart of Gen Z Moms (and all generations caring for dogs and cats): Embracing the Pet Humanization trend with the new brand LovliTails – gentle, veterinarian-approved pet care products. Concurrently, D-nee Blooming Glow Series ensures Gen Z skin remains hydrated, glowing, and fragrant for longer, expanding the customer base to younger generations who cherish their pets and practice holistic self-care.


Innovation for Family Well-being and a Sustainable World

"Every day, NEO aspires to contribute to the smiles, peace of mind, and confidence that every 'mother' bestows upon her family. We embed 'value' into every product, fostering positive experiences in every moment of daily life. We are creators of experiences that thoughtfully embrace the diverse lifestyles and needs of consumers, while steadfastly upholding our responsibility to the environment and society, collectively building a more sustainable world," Patama concluded.

