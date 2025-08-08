KuCoin Thailand Launches “Sky’s the Limit” and “Sky Boost” Campaigns

Bangkok, Aug 6, 2025 – KuCoin Thailand, a digital asset platform operated by ERX Co., Ltd. and regulated by the Thai SEC, has announced the launch of two strategic local initiatives the “Sky’s the Limit” Referral Program and the “Sky Boost” Trading Campaign. Running from July 31, 2025 at 19:00 to August 14, 2025 at 23:59 (GMT+7), both campaigns are designed to drive digital assets adoption in Thailand by offering meaningful incentives to users at every stage of their digital assets journey.
Together, these initiatives aim to seamlessly integrate digital asset participation into the daily lives of Thai users while fostering sustainable community growth and responsible trading practices.
“Sky’s the Limit” A Scalable Referral Program for All
KuCoin Thailand’s “Sky’s the Limit” referral program rewards users with 3 USDT (~100 THB) for each friend who joins and completes KYC—while the friend also earns 3 USDT—with no cap on invites, potential earnings up to 1,000 USDT (~33,000 THB) or more, and rewards distributed on a first-come, first-served basis from a 400,000 THB (12,000 USDT) prize pool.
“Sky Boost” Trading Campaign
The “Sky Boost” campaign rewards users who trade actively on the platform, running alongside the referral program to encourage greater engagement in Thailand’s regulated crypto market. The campaign runs from July 31 to August 14, 2025, and is open to both new and existing users who have completed KYC and traded at least 1,000 THB (30 USDT). The first 1,000 qualified users will share a 100,000 THB (3,000 USDT) prize pool.
Expanding Access Through Education: Kuku Friends Ambassador Program
KuCoin Thailand is launching the Kuku Friends Ambassador Program to promote long-term digital asset literacy and responsible investing by partnering with leading KOLs, community leaders, and creators to deliver Thai-focused educational content for beginners across social media, video, and interactive formats, while providing creators with tools and training and fostering a nationwide learning community that encourages knowledge-sharing, ultimately building an informed and responsible crypto user base.
A Platform Designed for Immediate Value and Long-Term Growth
This new programs aimed at giving users both quick benefits and lasting value. Whether you’re inviting friends, trading, or sharing knowledge, the platform now offers secure and rewarding ways to get involved.
To join in, simply visit Kucoin.th, create an account, complete the KYC process, and start earning rewards. Stay updated through KuCoin Thailand’s social media channels for news, tips, and community events.
Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency and digital token involve high risks; investors may lose all investment money and should study information carefully and make investments according to own risk profile.
Download the KuCoin Thailand App today
Learn more about KuCoin Thailand campaigns and activities: [KuCoin Thailand]
