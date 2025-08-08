KuCoin Thailand Launches “Sky’s the Limit” and “Sky Boost” Campaigns



Expanding Access Through Education: Kuku Friends Ambassador Program

KuCoin Thailand is launching the Kuku Friends Ambassador Program to promote long-term digital asset literacy and responsible investing by partnering with leading KOLs, community leaders, and creators to deliver Thai-focused educational content for beginners across social media, video, and interactive formats, while providing creators with tools and training and fostering a nationwide learning community that encourages knowledge-sharing, ultimately building an informed and responsible crypto user base.



A Platform Designed for Immediate Value and Long-Term Growth

This new programs aimed at giving users both quick benefits and lasting value. Whether you’re inviting friends, trading, or sharing knowledge, the platform now offers secure and rewarding ways to get involved.

To join in, simply visit Kucoin.th, create an account, complete the KYC process, and start earning rewards. Stay updated through KuCoin Thailand’s social media channels for news, tips, and community events.



Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency and digital token involve high risks; investors may lose all investment money and should study information carefully and make investments according to own risk profile.



