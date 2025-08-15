TAT Unveils “RHYTHM OF THAILAND” — A Mission to Discover Thai Charms Through 10 International Influencers and 10 Thai Influencers, Inspiring Travelers Around the World

The initiative drives the government’s Soft Power policy with the aim of positioning Thailand as a leading global destination, while presenting the country’s charm from fresh perspectives filled with unforgettable experiences.
Under the concept “Rhythm of Thailand”, the campaign invites people to discover their own rhythm of travel in Thailand—a journey rich in colors, flavors, and unique identities. The strategy centers on Content Collaboration, pairing 10 renowned international creators with 10 talented Thai influencers to explore 10 must-visit cities across Thailand: Khao Yai–Nakhon Nayok, Buriram, Surat Thani, Krabi–Trang, Phetchaburi, Loei–Chiang Khan, Rayong–Chanthaburi, Nan, Sukhothai, and Chiang Rai. Together, they capture and share their experiences from diverse cultural perspectives with audiences worldwide, inspiring travelers to explore Thailand’s beauty and fostering confidence in the country’s sustainable tourism.
Mr. Nithee Seeprae, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, emphasized:
“This is the first time Thailand has truly co-created a tourism experience between Thai and international talents. It is not just about reviews—it is about a mission where people from different cultures, who have never met before, come together to journey, experience, and share the charm of Thailand in their own rhythm. From food, art, Muay Thai, and nature to culture and local lifestyles, the meaningful missions of all 20 creators have now been completed. We invite everyone, both in Thailand and abroad, to follow this collaboration and see how it reflects the beauty, attractiveness, and quality of Thailand’s tourism in a deep and distinctive way.”
The special content, rich in color, experiences, and Thai identity, is now being released to millions of followers worldwide across the creators’ platforms. TAT invites everyone to follow their journeys and “Discover Your Rhythm” in Thailand through:
Facebook: www.facebook.com/TATBeMyGuest
TikTok: @bemyguesttat_official
This marks an important step in inspiring travel and strengthening confidence in visiting Thailand sustainably. The country is ready to welcome travelers from every corner of the world.