TAT Unveils “RHYTHM OF THAILAND” — A Mission to Discover Thai Charms Through 10 International Influencers and 10 Thai Influencers, Inspiring Travelers Around the World

Mr. Nithee Seeprae, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, emphasized:

“This is the first time Thailand has truly co-created a tourism experience between Thai and international talents. It is not just about reviews—it is about a mission where people from different cultures, who have never met before, come together to journey, experience, and share the charm of Thailand in their own rhythm. From food, art, Muay Thai, and nature to culture and local lifestyles, the meaningful missions of all 20 creators have now been completed. We invite everyone, both in Thailand and abroad, to follow this collaboration and see how it reflects the beauty, attractiveness, and quality of Thailand’s tourism in a deep and distinctive way.”

The special content, rich in color, experiences, and Thai identity, is now being released to millions of followers worldwide across the creators’ platforms. TAT invites everyone to follow their journeys and “Discover Your Rhythm” in Thailand through:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TATBeMyGuest

TikTok: @bemyguesttat_official

This marks an important step in inspiring travel and strengthening confidence in visiting Thailand sustainably. The country is ready to welcome travelers from every corner of the world.