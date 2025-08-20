SCG Empowers Individuals to Unleash Their Potential and Turn Dreams into Reality through the Online Film “Dream Interview”

SCG believes that people are the key drivers in achieving the company’s goal of Inclusive Green Growth, promoting a sustainable transition to a low-carbon society. This ambitious mission requires the power and collaboration of multiple generations to drive meaningful change. Through the concept of the “Organization of Possibilities,” SCG fosters passionate individuals by giving them a platform to unleash their potential, innovate, and contribute to building a sustainable future together.



Watch the online film “Dream Interview” now on

YouTube – SCG: https://youtu.be/qJOFWIJ9E8w?si=J3XDEPsW1pUJvcVw

Facebook Fanpage – SCG: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1101333368103224