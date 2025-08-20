SCG Empowers Individuals to Unleash Their Potential and Turn Dreams into Reality through the Online Film “Dream Interview”

To highlight this mindset, SCG has launched the online film “Dream Interview”, telling the story of modern talent who value their dreams and look for organizations that give them the opportunity to start making those dreams real. The film follows Prim, a job applicant invited to “dream while sleeping” during her interview at SCG. Her dreams vividly come to life on screen—from becoming a startup founder, designing innovations for a better world, to creating meaningful contributions recognized by society. Each dream reflects the energy and determination of today’s generation. Upon waking, SCG’s HR asks just one question: “Which dream would you like to start pursuing first?” Because at SCG… this is an Organization of Possibilities that believes in people’s potential and provides the space to turn dreams into reality.
SCG believes that people are the key drivers in achieving the company’s goal of Inclusive Green Growth, promoting a sustainable transition to a low-carbon society. This ambitious mission requires the power and collaboration of multiple generations to drive meaningful change. Through the concept of the “Organization of Possibilities,” SCG fosters passionate individuals by giving them a platform to unleash their potential, innovate, and contribute to building a sustainable future together.
Watch the online film “Dream Interview” now on
YouTube – SCG: https://youtu.be/qJOFWIJ9E8w?si=J3XDEPsW1pUJvcVw
Facebook Fanpage – SCG: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1101333368103224